COMCAST NAMES RACHEL DRAKE VICE PRESIDENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES IN WASHINGTON STATE



27.06.2022

Comcast today announced Rachel Drake as the new Vice President of Human Resources in Washington. She will lead Comcast Washington's Human Resources team and operations in this role, including business partners, environmental health and safety, employee engagement, and internal communications. Drake replaces Betsy Kippenhan, who was named division vice president of Comcast Talent and Acquisition earlier this year.

"On behalf of the Washington Region, I am thrilled to welcome Rachel to our team," said Rodrigo Lopez, regional senior vice president of Comcast Washington. "She has unmatched expertise in human resources. I look forward to working together to sustain an environment where all of our teammates feel connected to the business, each other, our customers, and communities no matter the circumstance."

A human resources and labor relations executive with more than 20 years of experience, Drake most recently served as vice president of Human Resources for Seattle-based Weyerhaeuser. She led the Wood Products Human Resources organization, managing a team of approximately 38 human resources professionals across the United States and Canada. A lawyer by trade, Drake began her career practicing law at Miller Nash LLP as an associate in employee law and labor relations before joining Weyerhaeuser in 2006 as senior employment legal counsel.

"I'm happy to be joining Comcast and look forward to supporting Washington Region employees as they grow with the company in an environment of shared success," said Drake. "Together, we will continue to build an inclusive, supportive and innovative culture every day, year-round."

Rachel earned her undergraduate degree from Washington State University and her Juris Doctor's law degree from Seattle University School of Law.

Comcast is deeply committed to Washington, where our thousands of employees serve more than 1.7 million residential and business customers throughout our state footprint. Comcast is Washington's leading media and technology provider that connects people and businesses to resources and moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://washington.comcast.com/.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

