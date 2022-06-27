Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:12 2022-06-27 am EDT
39.79 USD   +0.54%
10:43aComcast names rachel drake vice president of human resources in washington state
AQ
10:43aComcast names rachel drake vice president of human resources in washington state
EQ
06/24US Stocks Climb as Inflation Expectations Seen Easing, Bullard Plays Down Recession Fears
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COMCAST NAMES RACHEL DRAKE VICE PRESIDENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES IN WASHINGTON STATE

06/27/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Comcast Washington
COMCAST NAMES RACHEL DRAKE VICE PRESIDENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES IN WASHINGTON STATE

27.06.2022 / 16:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast today announced Rachel Drake as the new Vice President of Human Resources in Washington. She will lead Comcast Washington's Human Resources team and operations in this role, including business partners, environmental health and safety, employee engagement, and internal communications. Drake replaces Betsy Kippenhan, who was named division vice president of Comcast Talent and Acquisition earlier this year.

"On behalf of the Washington Region, I am thrilled to welcome Rachel to our team," said Rodrigo Lopez, regional senior vice president of Comcast Washington. "She has unmatched expertise in human resources. I look forward to working together to sustain an environment where all of our teammates feel connected to the business, each other, our customers, and communities no matter the circumstance."

A human resources and labor relations executive with more than 20 years of experience, Drake most recently served as vice president of Human Resources for Seattle-based Weyerhaeuser. She led the Wood Products Human Resources organization, managing a team of approximately 38 human resources professionals across the United States and Canada. A lawyer by trade, Drake began her career practicing law at Miller Nash LLP as an associate in employee law and labor relations before joining Weyerhaeuser in 2006 as senior employment legal counsel.

"I'm happy to be joining Comcast and look forward to supporting Washington Region employees as they grow with the company in an environment of shared success," said Drake. "Together, we will continue to build an inclusive, supportive and innovative culture every day, year-round."

Rachel earned her undergraduate degree from Washington State University and her Juris Doctor's law degree from Seattle University School of Law.

Comcast is deeply committed to Washington, where our thousands of employees serve more than 1.7 million residential and business customers throughout our state footprint. Comcast is Washington's leading media and technology provider that connects people and businesses to resources and moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://washington.comcast.com/.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Comcast

Nick McDonald

andy_colley@comcast.com

Company Website

https://washington.comcast.com/


News Source: News Direct

27.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Comcast Washington
United States
ISIN: US20030N1019
EQS News ID: 1384827

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1384827  27.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384827&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
10:43aComcast names rachel drake vice president of human resources in washington state
AQ
10:43aComcast names rachel drake vice president of human resources in washington state
EQ
06/24US Stocks Climb as Inflation Expectations Seen Easing, Bullard Plays Down Recession Fea..
MT
06/24US Stocks Climb on Friday as Inflation Expectations Seen Easing, Bullard Plays Down Rec..
MT
06/24Meta, Disney, Netflix, Others to Cover Employees' Abortion Travel Costs After Supreme C..
MT
06/23Comcast to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/23Netflix in talks for advertising tie-ups
RE
06/22Boys & girls clubs of snohomish county and comcast partner to keep kids connected duri..
AQ
06/22Boys & girls clubs of snohomish county and comcast partner to keep kids connected duri..
EQ
06/22NBCUniversal, Google top contenders for tie-up with Netflix for ad-supported plan - WSJ
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 123 B - -
Net income 2022 14 703 M - -
Net Debt 2022 87 450 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 39,57 $
Average target price 54,72 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-21.38%177 274
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-36.87%178 105
VIACOMCBS INC.-14.65%16 828
FORMULA ONE GROUP1.00%14 684
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.03%12 063
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-9.86%4 937