DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

COMCAST OPENS NEW XFINITY STORE IN COVINGTON



21.03.2022 / 16:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Today Comcast opened a new Xfinity store in Covington to meet the growing needs of its local customers who enjoy testing and learning about the latest technology in a retail environment. Located at 17039 272nd St., Ste. 116 Kent, WA 98042, the 1,569 square foot store offers Comcast's industry-leading consumer products and services.

Customers at the new Xfinity store will find a welcoming and modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity Home and Comcast Business technology offerings, including Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet. For example, Xfinity Internet customers can get Xfinity Mobile, which combines the nation's best 5G network with the power to auto-connect to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country; starting at $45 for one line, the lowest entry price for 5G unlimited data in the market, unlimited pricing for Xfinity Mobile is $80 for two lines, $100 for three lines and $120 for four lines ($30 per line).

Additional, Xfinity Store customers are eligible to join Xfinity Rewards, a rewards program for our customers in Washington and across the country. Members enjoy special perks like $1 Movie Rentals, access to free content, discounts at Universal Parks & Resorts, early access to the latest Comcast technologies, products, and Xfinity Mobile benefits and savings. Joining Xfinity Rewards is FREE for customers. Signing up only takes a minute through the Xfinity App or online at xfinity.com/rewards.

In addition to offering Comcast's industry-leading consumer products and services, the new Xfinity store in Covington provides local residents with a convenient location to receive customer support, turn in used equipment, pay their bill and more. For local businesses interested in utilizing the latest in internet and technology solutions, the store also has a dedicated space for Comcast Business customers and prospects to discuss their business technology needs with a subject matter expert.

The new Xfinity Store by Comcast Branded Partner is the latest example of the company's investment made in Washington state. Comcast invested approximately $2 billion in its network technology and infrastructure statewide in the past six years. Comcast has 20 Xfinity retail locations throughout Washington and employs approximately 4,500 people across the state.

Store Information

The new Covington Xfinity store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To find the nearest Xfinity store or device support center in Washington state, visit www.xfinity.com/local/wa.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Jack Follman

jack_follman@comcast.com

https://washington.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct