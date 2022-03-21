Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COMCAST OPENS NEW XFINITY STORE IN COVINGTON

03/21/2022 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Comcast Washington
COMCAST OPENS NEW XFINITY STORE IN COVINGTON

21.03.2022 / 16:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today Comcast opened a new Xfinity store in Covington to meet the growing needs of its local customers who enjoy testing and learning about the latest technology in a retail environment. Located at 17039 272nd St., Ste. 116 Kent, WA 98042, the 1,569 square foot store offers Comcast's industry-leading consumer products and services.

Customers at the new Xfinity store will find a welcoming and modern retail environment that highlights the complete line of Xfinity Home and Comcast Business technology offerings, including Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home and Xfinity Internet. For example, Xfinity Internet customers can get Xfinity Mobile, which combines the nation's best 5G network with the power to auto-connect to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country; starting at $45 for one line, the lowest entry price for 5G unlimited data in the market, unlimited pricing for Xfinity Mobile is $80 for two lines, $100 for three lines and $120 for four lines ($30 per line).

Additional, Xfinity Store customers are eligible to join Xfinity Rewards, a rewards program for our customers in Washington and across the country. Members enjoy special perks like $1 Movie Rentals, access to free content, discounts at Universal Parks & Resorts, early access to the latest Comcast technologies, products, and Xfinity Mobile benefits and savings. Joining Xfinity Rewards is FREE for customers. Signing up only takes a minute through the Xfinity App or online at xfinity.com/rewards.

In addition to offering Comcast's industry-leading consumer products and services, the new Xfinity store in Covington provides local residents with a convenient location to receive customer support, turn in used equipment, pay their bill and more. For local businesses interested in utilizing the latest in internet and technology solutions, the store also has a dedicated space for Comcast Business customers and prospects to discuss their business technology needs with a subject matter expert.

The new Xfinity Store by Comcast Branded Partner is the latest example of the company's investment made in Washington state. Comcast invested approximately $2 billion in its network technology and infrastructure statewide in the past six years. Comcast has 20 Xfinity retail locations throughout Washington and employs approximately 4,500 people across the state.

Store Information

The new Covington Xfinity store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To find the nearest Xfinity store or device support center in Washington state, visit www.xfinity.com/local/wa.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Jack Follman

jack_follman@comcast.com

Company Website

https://washington.comcast.com/


News Source: News Direct

21.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Comcast Washington
United States
ISIN: US20030N1019
EQS News ID: 1307903

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1307903  21.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1307903&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
11:06aComcast expanding service territory, bringing full suite of products and services to si..
AQ
11:06aComcast opens new xfinity store in covington
AQ
11:06aComcast expanding service territory, bringing full suite of products and services to si..
EQ
11:06aComcast opens new xfinity store in covington
EQ
03/17Comcast to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/16Comcast installs free wifi for native american community in seattle
AQ
03/16Comcast installs free wifi for native american community in seattle
EQ
03/15Comcast Invests $1 Million to Bring High Speed Broadband to Rural Community of Biola, ..
EQ
03/15Comcast Invests $1 Million to Bring High Speed Broadband to Rural Community of Biola, ..
AQ
03/15Comcast's MachineQ Says Its Platform Will be Used in Delivery of GP PRO's Restroom Hygi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 123 B - -
Net income 2022 14 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 85 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 46,91 $
Average target price 61,26 $
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.80%212 654
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-9.42%255 435
VIACOMCBS INC.22.90%24 144
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-10.70%15 075
FORMULA ONE GROUP-5.23%13 764
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.14.71%6 100