Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:43 2022-10-05 am EDT
30.41 USD   -1.87%
09:22aComcast opens xfinity store in beaverton, oregon
AQ
09:21aComcast opens xfinity store in beaverton, oregon
EQ
10/04New Masergy Research Reveals Businesses Seek Greater Integration and Consolidation in Collaboration Tools and Services
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COMCAST OPENS XFINITY STORE IN BEAVERTON, OREGON

10/05/2022 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington
COMCAST OPENS XFINITY STORE IN BEAVERTON, OREGON

05.10.2022 / 15:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast is hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, October 7th for its new Xfinity store in Beaverton, Oregon. The 2,480 square foot store is located at 2597 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Suite 105, Beaverton. The ribbon-cutting will take place at 2:00 p.m. with the festivities running until 4:00 p.m. The public is welcome to enjoy beverages, snacks, and giveaways.

This opening marks the 19th Xfinity store in the Oregon/SW Washington region aimed at meeting customer growth. With a welcoming and interactive environment that highlights Comcast’s entertainment and technology offerings, customers will be able to buy cell phones, pay bills, return equipment, and demo the company’s latest residential and business product offerings.

Xfinity store employees will happily demonstrate the X1 entertainment platform, show how to use xFi tools to manage home internet functions (like shutting it down at dinnertime or bedtime, or ensuring the security of your network), as well as educate customers on the free mobile apps available so you can take your saved TV programs and movies on the go with you wherever you are.

Jacob Mitchell, Comcast Oregon/SW Washington’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing is excited about opening the new store. “We are beyond thrilled with our new store in Cedar Hills Crossing.” He went on to say, “Xfinity has such a compelling story to tell with our unbeatable internet, as well as the fastest mobile with the lowest prices. A new, exciting physical location for our customers to come in and hear about our products is the right investment to make.”

The new store will employ eight people, and will offer customer-friendly hours, open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION:Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Comcast

Amy Keiter

+1 503-310-3879

amy_keiter@comcast.com

Company Website

https://corporate.comcast.com/


News Source: News Direct

05.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington
United States
ISIN: US20030N1019
EQS News ID: 1457623

 
End of News EQS News Service

1457623  05.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457623&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
09:22aComcast opens xfinity store in beaverton, oregon
AQ
09:21aComcast opens xfinity store in beaverton, oregon
EQ
10/04New Masergy Research Reveals Businesses Seek Greater Integration and Consolidation in C..
BU
10/04COMCAST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/03Starting today, small businesses in king and pierce counties may apply for $10,000 gran..
AQ
10/03Starting today, small businesses in king and pierce counties may apply for $10,000 gran..
EQ
10/03Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $2 Million in Cash and In-Kind to Support Hurricane Ian Re..
BU
09/29Evergreen goodwill partners with comcast to open new high-tech community learning space..
AQ
09/29Evergreen goodwill partners with comcast to open new high-tech community learning space..
EQ
09/29Brands blast Twitter for ads next to child pornography accounts
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 13 957 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,88x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 137 B 137 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 30,99 $
Average target price 46,88 $
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-38.43%136 766
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.15.82%6 072
GLOBALSTAR, INC.51.72%3 169
SES S.A.-15.95%2 572
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-22.03%1 921
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-2.55%1 773