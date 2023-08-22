Now in its third year, Comcast RISE celebrates having provided 13,500 businesses with more than $125 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants to date

BALTIMORE, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Comcast announced the names of the 100 businesses in Baltimore City that will receive comprehensive grant packages, which include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule, and a technology makeover. The recipients are among more than 13,500 entrepreneurs nationwide, and 180 small businesses in Baltimore, who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program to date. Comcast RISE is committed to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community investment. The program was created to help businesses and their communities thrive, with a focus on economic growth.

The cities from which recipients were chosen in this round include Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, and Portland, OR. A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, were announced today and will be awarded in September 2023. For the full list of Baltimore City Comcast RISE grant recipients, go here .

"We are thrilled to receive the Comcast RISE grant package, which will help bring our all natural, organic and exciting twist on hot dogs to new customers in Baltimore and beyond," said LaShauna Jones, owner of Sporty Dog Creations Hot Dogs. "A big thank you to Comcast RISE for continuing to find creative ways to help small businesses thrive."

Added Nikkia Rowe, founder of the John Newman Honeybee Company, "The Comcast RISE grant package could not have come at a better time for our honey business. We thank Comcast for its continued investment in the Baltimore small business community."

Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover.

"During the past two and a half years, we have listened to feedback and taken the learnings from this program and have found new ways to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses and entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of our economy and local communities," said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer for Comcast Cable. "By offering grant packages that include complimentary marketing, technology, financial grants, business consulting, entrepreneurship training, we can further our efforts to positively impact small businesses, into 2024 and beyond, and help them to shift from pandemic recovery to long-term growth."

The program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities achieve stronger economic growth.

The grant packages include:

CONSULTATION

Assessment of business and tactical planning; business to business coaching; and mentorship to advise on how to grow business.

EDUCATION RESOURCES

Educational content and resources tailored specifically for entrepreneurs.

MONETARY GRANT

$5,000 monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability.

CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA

Production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation, and 180-day media placement schedule.

TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER

Computer equipment and Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services for 12 months.

In addition, any small business owner can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. Just say "Comcast RISE" into the X1 voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information is available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

