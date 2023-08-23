Now in its third year, Comcast RISE celebrates having provided 13,500 businesses with more than $125 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants to date

In Philadelphia, Comcast RISE has awarded 716 businesses with $7 million in total grants and services since the program launched in 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Comcast announced the names of the 100 additional businesses in Philadelphia that will receive comprehensive Comcast RISE grant packages, which include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule, and a technology makeover. The recipients are among more than 13,500 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program to date. In Philadelphia, Comcast RISE has awarded 716 businesses with $7 million in total grants and services since the program launched in 2020.

Comcast RISE is committed to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as community investment. The program was created to help businesses and their communities thrive, with a focus on economic growth.

Through the Comcast RISE program, Comcast has been able to strengthen the company's partnerships with other local Philadelphia non-profits and capacity building organizations during the past three years, as all are committed to helping the city thrive.

The other cities from which recipients were chosen in this round of Comcast RISE include Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, and Portland, OR. A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, were announced today and will be awarded in September 2023.

The following Philadelphia businesses have been selected to receive comprehensive grant packages:

Cake Life Bake Shop LLC

Planning 2 Perfection LLC

Alchemize Fightwear LLC

Shackamaxon Wines LLC

Restorative Harmony Acupuncture

I Knead Coffee Co. LLC

MFR Consultants Inc

Damon M. Constantinides

Wolf of Broad Street RE Events

Rays Reusables LLC

Weaver House LLC

Mi Casita Fairmount

Intrins Inq LLC

The Philly Shops LLC

Zo et ik Couture LLC

Sosuite Inc

Farina Pasta and Noodle LLC

Flakely LLC

Minimal Chaos LLC

Aardvark Pest Management Inc.

Ok Food Century LLC

IC Your Infants & Toddlers Day C

Pseudonym Productions

Pomelo LLC

IntelliSys Solutions Group LLC

Fergies Instructional Training F

NaturallyNeat Cleaning Services

Perfect Place Real Estate Co.

CI Solutions LLC

Kineics Dance Dynamics

Jerrys On Front LLC

Blooming Artist Studio

Hobgoblin Hobbies LLC

Soriyia Bridal

PlayArts Inc

Alpha Transports LLC

Patrick Walden Psychotherapy

Copper Hill Real Estate LLC

Bario-Neal LLC

PLAID LLC

Tierra Mia Organic Nail Spa

Global Modern Century LLC

The Children's Place Preschools

Perfectly Flawless LLC

Sheridan International Food Co.

Global Synergies LLC

DNT Hospitality Group INC

Constitutional Guided Walking To

PaperMill Foods LLC

FRIEDA Philadelphia LLC

PANT LLC

Pacific Yoga LLC

Lanni Giardina

New Hong Kong Bakery INC

Arts & Class LLC

KSWCO LLC

Thunder Mug Cafe LLC

Flavorush LLC

Tribu LLC

Freebird Greenery

Beneficial Multiservices LLC

The Wellness Refinery LLC

Angela Wolf Video LLC

Bodine's Auto Repair INC

BK Partners LLC

Bliss the salon LLC

Homegrown Coffee and Creations 2

Brilliant Stars Learning Center

Tahara Health INC

On Point Cuisine LLC

Eagle Staffing Company

Loni's Under The Sea Daycare LLC

R.P. Fishheads Inc

Blackhart llc

Flaunt Fitness LLC

DanceFit Chestnut Hill

Paradigm Gallery LLC

Kims Market

Perceptions Unlimited LLC

Green Philly Company

Voyage Investments INC

Illustrating Progress

Indigo Bleu Design Concepts LLC

Nerdworks

Kingdom Kiddies II

Graffiti Removal Experts LLC

Orenda LLC

EDAY APP INC

Good Stewardship Ventures LLC

A & I Security LLC

Philadelphia Food Experiences

Take Time To Breathe LLC

Red Pen Arts, LLC

The Pink Lapel LLC

Social Beast Enterprises LLC

Coral Life , Inc.

, Inc. RPM Consulting Group LLC

STBY Studio LLC

Flat World Media Productions

Zen Elements

"Opening my holistic wellness practice just before the pandemic brought many challenges including navigating the shift to telehealth, addressing the increasing need for mental health support for my clients – while maintaining my own mental health – and marketing my business in a new, unfamiliar environment," said Justin Mendoza, owner of Intrins Inq. "As we continue to move forward, I am excited to be a Comcast RISE recipient and part of this resilient group of small business owners. For a company like Comcast to recognize my work feels really impactful. They're making an investment in me and my community."

"During the past two and a half years, we have listened to feedback and taken the learnings from this program and have found new ways to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses and entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of our economy and local communities," said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer for Comcast Cable. "By offering grant packages that include complimentary marketing, technology, financial grants, business consulting, and entrepreneurship training, we can further our efforts to positively impact small businesses, into 2024 and beyond, and help them to shift from pandemic recovery to long-term growth."

Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover. The program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities achieve stronger economic growth.

The grant packages include:

CONSULTATION: Assessment of business and tactical planning; business to business coaching; and mentorship to advise on how to grow business.

Assessment of business and tactical planning; business to business coaching; and mentorship to advise on how to grow business. EDUCATION RESOURCES: Educational content and resources tailored specifically for entrepreneurs.

Educational content and resources tailored specifically for entrepreneurs. MONETARY GRANT: $5,000 monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability.

monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability. CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA: Production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation, and 180-day media placement schedule.

Production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation, and 180-day media placement schedule. TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER: Computer equipment and Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services for 12 months.

In addition, any small business owner can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. Just say "Comcast RISE" into the X1 voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information is available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-rise-a-national-initiative-to-support-and-strengthen-small-businesses-awards-another-100-philadelphia-businesses-with-comprehensive-grant-packages-301908482.html

SOURCE Comcast