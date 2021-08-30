DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

COMCAST WASHINGTON BROADBAND EXPANSION LED BY MAJOR PROJECTS IN KING, PIERCE, SNOHOMISH AND SPOKANE COUNTIES



30.08.2021 / 17:55

Comcast today announced it expanded broadband service to more than 11,000 additional homes and businesses statewide during the first half of 2021, including major projects in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Spokane counties. The expansions are the latest example of the company's work to connect local communities to broadband Internet resources. Comcast has invested nearly $1 billion in technology and infrastructure in Washington during the last three years, including upgrades to our broadband network.

Some of the company's network development projects and achievements in the first half of the year include:

Marysville: To support business expansion and growth, Comcast finished completing services that give approximately 100 businesses in Marysville new broadband Internet services.

In the first six months of the year, Comcast completed more than 600 total projects to grow connectivity and bring more high-speed Internet access and services to businesses and households statewide. This work resulted in approximately 650 businesses and more than 10,000 new homes getting access to high-speed broadband Internet and related services.

Comcast also is investing more than $13.6 million to expand broadband service to nearly 3,000 additional homes in rural areas of Snohomish, Spokane, and Whatcom Counties. Over the next two years, the citizens and businesses in rural communities of Chattaroy, Sumas, Sisco Heights, Burns Road, and Frontier Air Park will have access to the full suite of broadband, video, voice, home management, and business products and services.

'As the state looks to focus in on making certain all citizens have access to and can afford future proof and scalable technologies, we are pleased to see the strong work Comcast is doing to deliver on those goals throughout Washington state,' said Russ Elliott, Director, Washington State Broadband Office.

'Access to reliable internet is the cornerstone of a thriving community, whether that be access to information, healthcare services or simply connecting with family and friends,' said Mayor Nancy Backus, City of Auburn. 'The ongoing expansion of broadband availability in Auburn is key to the health and success of our residents and I applaud Comcast for their continued commitment to providing this service.'

'High-performance networks and Internet are just as critical to a community's success today as other traditional services,' said Juan Key, Senior Director of Business Development for Comcast in Washington state. 'This type of innovation has a lasting effect and indirectly impacts jobs, wages, the local economy, and educational opportunities for underserved regions of our state. We are happy to bring these important resources to King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Spokane counties.'

These residents now have access to the entire Xfinity product suite, including Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Home, and Internet Essentials, the largest and most comprehensive low-cost Internet adoption program for low-income Americans. Comcast has connected 560,000 low-income individuals in Washington to broadband Internet over the last decade.

The business communities in these areas now have access to the full suite of Comcast Business Internet, voice, and video services, including WiFi, Voice, TV, and managed enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. For businesses in these communities, network expansion brings access to fast, reliable Internet and affordable digital products and solutions that help them embrace innovation that improves operations, eliminates waste and creates a better experience for their employees and customers.

Comcast Business delivers up to 10 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of network capacity to local businesses. The newly expanded network offers a comprehensive portfolio of multigigabit Ethernet Internet options that help meet the day-to-day demands of all organizations, including those requiring large amounts of bandwidth, looking to link multiple sites or branch locations, or planning to connect their offices to a third-party data center.

In addition to high-speed Internet and network capacity, Comcast Business also offers video, voice services, cloud technology, security services, business continuity, and more to businesses statewide. The company's services also support businesses across a variety of industries, including healthcare, biotechnology, manufacturing, retail, dining, and hospitality.

For more information on how to bring services to a project in your community, please email the Comcast Washington Business Development team at WSTWAC-BusinessDevelopmentGroup@comcast.com.

