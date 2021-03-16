Chime prepares stock market listing as online banking grows -sources

March 16 (Reuters) - Chime has held preliminary talks with
investment banks about launching a stock market flotation, which
could value the financial services startup at more than $30
billion, as soon as the end of 2021, people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Since launching in 2012, Chime has emerged as one of the
fastest growing financial technology platforms in the United
States. It briefly overtook online brokerage Robinhood Markets
last year as the most valuable U.S. fintech "unicorn".
San Francisco-based Chime's chief executive, Chris Britt,
said in September that it wanted to be ready for an initial
public offering (IPO) in the next 12 months.
Preparations have now begun in an effort to capitalize on a
boom which has seen more people banking online during the
COVID-19 pandemic, the sources said on Tuesday.
Chime, which was valued at $14.5 billion in a private
fundraising round in September, has raised over $1.5 billion in
capital, and has more than $1 billion of cash at its disposal.
Britt said in an interview this month that it does not need
to raise additional capital soon. He declined to comment on any
IPO plans, but said Chime was evaluating all options.
"When we get closer to make the decision to actually go
public, we will evaluate all of the potential paths to do so,
including direct listings, traditional (IPOs), and SPACs."
A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a
blank-check firm which seeks to merge with a privately-owned
entity in a deal type that has become very common in the last
year.
Britt added that Chime has "every intention of being a
large, independent public company", but has not set a timeline.
A Chime spokeswoman declined to comment on talks with banks.
ATM AVERSE
Founded by former Visa executive Britt and Comcast
Corp alumnus Ryan King, Chime makes money by earning a
fee from payment processors such as Visa every time a customer
uses a Chime debit card. It has also launched a credit card.
It provides financial services through partnerships with
brick-and-mortar banks, primarily through a Chime-branded
checking account with no fees and a 'Spot Me' feature that
allows customers to go overdrawn without penalty.
Chime has partnerships with banks such as The Bancorp Bank
and Stride Bank, through which it routes deposits to customer
accounts, and Britt said it has benefited from increased
consumer confidence in using digital platforms during the
pandemic.
While declining to disclose the number of Chime users, the
company spokeswoman said the average person spent 33% more last
year through Chime than in 2019.
"People don't really want to touch ATMs anymore. People
don't want to handle cash as much as they used to. And people
are getting more and more comfortable with paying for things
through apps, managing their accounts through apps," Britt said.
Chime has also drawn customers by offering Americans early
access to their stimulus checks, part of what Britt called an
"obsession" to support customers in a difficult time.
Over the last three stimulus cycles, Chime has routed over
$6 billion of stimulus funds, including $3.5 billion to more
than 1 million customers in the latest cycle, the spokeswoman
said.
