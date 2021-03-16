Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chime prepares stock market listing as online banking grows -sources

03/16/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 16 (Reuters) - Chime has held preliminary talks with investment banks about launching a stock market flotation, which could value the financial services startup at more than $30 billion, as soon as the end of 2021, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Since launching in 2012, Chime has emerged as one of the fastest growing financial technology platforms in the United States. It briefly overtook online brokerage Robinhood Markets last year as the most valuable U.S. fintech "unicorn".

San Francisco-based Chime's chief executive, Chris Britt, said in September that it wanted to be ready for an initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12 months.

Preparations have now begun in an effort to capitalize on a boom which has seen more people banking online during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sources said on Tuesday.

Chime, which was valued at $14.5 billion in a private fundraising round in September, has raised over $1.5 billion in capital, and has more than $1 billion of cash at its disposal.

Britt said in an interview this month that it does not need to raise additional capital soon. He declined to comment on any IPO plans, but said Chime was evaluating all options.

"When we get closer to make the decision to actually go public, we will evaluate all of the potential paths to do so, including direct listings, traditional (IPOs), and SPACs."

A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a blank-check firm which seeks to merge with a privately-owned entity in a deal type that has become very common in the last year.

Britt added that Chime has "every intention of being a large, independent public company", but has not set a timeline.

A Chime spokeswoman declined to comment on talks with banks.

ATM AVERSE

Founded by former Visa executive Britt and Comcast Corp alumnus Ryan King, Chime makes money by earning a fee from payment processors such as Visa every time a customer uses a Chime debit card. It has also launched a credit card.

It provides financial services through partnerships with brick-and-mortar banks, primarily through a Chime-branded checking account with no fees and a 'Spot Me' feature that allows customers to go overdrawn without penalty.

Chime has partnerships with banks such as The Bancorp Bank and Stride Bank, through which it routes deposits to customer accounts, and Britt said it has benefited from increased consumer confidence in using digital platforms during the pandemic.

While declining to disclose the number of Chime users, the company spokeswoman said the average person spent 33% more last year through Chime than in 2019.

"People don't really want to touch ATMs anymore. People don't want to handle cash as much as they used to. And people are getting more and more comfortable with paying for things through apps, managing their accounts through apps," Britt said.

Chime has also drawn customers by offering Americans early access to their stimulus checks, part of what Britt called an "obsession" to support customers in a difficult time.

Over the last three stimulus cycles, Chime has routed over $6 billion of stimulus funds, including $3.5 billion to more than 1 million customers in the latest cycle, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.57% 57.845 Delayed Quote.9.79%
ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. -0.80% 32.5 Delayed Quote.27.98%
THE BANCORP, INC. -4.88% 22.99 Delayed Quote.72.38%
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
03:38pCOMCAST  : Chime prepares stock market listing as online banking grows -sources
RE
10:43aCOMCAST  : Opens Xfinity Store in Downtown Crossing
PR
10:01aCOMCAST  : Hotel Management Company Keeps Guests Connected with Support from Com..
BU
03/15Walt Disney Headlines List of Recovery, Reflation Value Picks at BofA
MT
03/15EXXON MOBIL  : Activist Investor At Exxon Presses Case For Board Slate
DJ
03/15COMCAST  : Builds on Longstanding Commitment to Olympic and Paralympic Movement ..
BU
03/10WALT DISNEY  : ESPN Strikes Seven-Year Deal for Rights to NHL Games--Update
DJ
03/10INNER MONGOLIA NORTH HAULERCO  : NHL, Disney reach 'groundbreaking' seven-year m..
RE
03/10NHL, Disney reach 'groundbreaking' seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal
RE
03/10WALT DISNEY  : ESPN Strikes Seven-Year Deal for Rights to NHL Games
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 112 B - -
Net income 2021 11 469 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,73%
Capitalization 264 B 264 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 60,21 $
Last Close Price 57,53 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION9.79%263 525
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.60%357 171
VIACOMCBS INC.158.53%59 689
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP5.29%15 490
FORMULA ONE GROUP10.35%10 752
RTL GROUP S.A.23.05%8 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ