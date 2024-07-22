Tech leader's sizable investment brings new high-speed connectivity options to South Miami, Coral Terrace and West Miami

MIAMI, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and powerful Internet network is now online in Miami-Dade's 33155 and 33143 zip codes, connecting communities to high-speed, reliable Internet. Thousands of homes and businesses in parts of South Miami, Coral Terrace and West Miami can now access Xfinity and Comcast Business services for the first time. Comcast invested $7.5 million to make this technology infrastructure project possible, giving Miamians more advanced connectivity options.

This new, next-generation network gives these communities access to Internet speeds that outperform competitors — up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 100 Gbps for businesses. With this fiber-to-the-home technology, customers can access symmetrical speeds which means faster uploads than ever before.

"Miami is a vibrant place where anything is possible, especially when there's easy access to fast and reliable Internet. We're proud to build a fiber network right in the heart of Miami Dade County," said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Florida Region. "Residents can now access symmetrical speeds. That's ideal especially if you work from home or have a kid who loves to play video games. We're working every day across Florida to bring the latest technology to every corner of the state."

Miami-Dade residents located in zip codes 33155 and 33143 can learn more and sign up for Internet by visiting Xfinity.com.

Powering Possibilities for Businesses

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes, around the world, ready for what's next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries to help drive businesses forward.

Powered by the nation's largest, fastest, reliable network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business powers more small businesses than any other U.S. provider and is one of the leading service providers to Enterprises. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking.

Powered by Xfinity

