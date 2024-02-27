Black Girls explores intergenerational identity, advocacy, healing, and triumph through a series of powerful individual stories about Black women who have created opportunities and impact and overcome adversity to improve outcomes for all Available exclusively on Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity channel, the ultimate in storytelling from Black programming partners and film studios Watch the Trailer Here

Comcast NBCUniversal teams up with Never Whisper Justice to premiere Black Girls, a documentary that illustrates the inspiring stories of multiple Black women, who transcend beyond their adversities to become advocates in their communities, now available exclusively on Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity channel, on X1, Xumo, and Flex. Launched in 2021, Black Experience on Xfinity features the ultimate in Black storytelling from Black programming partners and film studios and has released a variety of original documentaries like Black Girls to showcase Black talent and content creators. The Black Experience on Xfinity Channel is the first-of-its-kind, curated destination of Black content, endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association.

Black Girls, a Never Whisper Justice story, is an exploration of intergenerational healing that traces the spectrum of advocacy among Black women from a variety of angles. The documentary follows the stories of Allyson Felix, the most decorated athlete in Olympic history; Vanessa Rochelle-Lewis, a performer, facilitator, educator, writer, and activist for body positivity; Olympia Auset, Founder of SÜPRMARKT and advocate for solving America’s food desert crisis; Marley Dias, author and creator of #1000BlackGirlBooks, which promotes literacy among Black girls; Jacqueline Alexander Sykes, a visual artist and director of St. Elmo Village, a sacred community for artists, activists, and creators interested in providing workshops to advance creative disciplines and address human concerns; and Alex Elle, a New York Times bestselling author and mother of three who emphatically democratizes personal healing as legacy work within her lineage.

“We’re thrilled to work with writer/director B. Monét and her team to bring this exclusive premiere to the Black Experience on Xfinity channel, furthering our commitment to investing in and showcasing authentic Black stories and culture,” said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Cable. “When we launched this channel, our goal was to facilitate the discovery of films like Black Girls, while providing a platform for emerging Black content creators and talent that would allow them to reach new audiences.”

Black Girls was directed by award-winning filmmaker B. Monét, who often poses thought-provoking questions about identity, society, race and culture in her work. Notably, B. Monét directed the award-winning short film Q.U.E.E.N., which has been screened at over a dozen festivals, including the Cannes Short Film Corner. She has worked with several high-profile personalities such as Reese Witherspoon, Janet Jackson, Rosario Dawson, Chika, Rapsody, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and Shangela; in addition to brands such as Crate and Barrel, Estee Lauder, Uber, OkayAfrica, OkayPlayer and Hyundai. Recent accomplishments include being chosen as one of the winners for the Queen Collective, in partnership with Queen Latifah, Tribeca, and P&G. She is currently reimagining a short film version of A Star Is Born with Warner Brothers for their 100th Anniversary.

Producers include Sabrina Schmidt Gordon, an award-winning documentary filmmaker known for producing and editing films on cultural and social issues, Tina Charles, an American professional basketball player for the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Jon-Thomas Royston, Co-Founder and CEO of the impact first creative agency Never Whisper Justice and producer of the film Black Boys.

“There are films that expand our emotional capacity and then there are some that move us from bystanders toward action, Black Girls aims to do both,” said B. Monét. “As uncertainty becomes a cultural norm, Black Girls highlights how necessary it is to invest in Black stories if we dare to create a world that honors each other in unprecedented ways.”

Black Experience on Xfinity is a first-of-its-kind destination of Black entertainment, movies, TV shows, news and more. Available at home on Xfinity X1 and Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app, the Black Experience on Xfinity features original and high-quality content from Comcast NBCUniversal and other major studios, in addition to content from many of Xfinity’s existing network partners, at no additional cost to Xfinity customers. The channel is the only one of its kind endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the world's largest group of Black film critics that gives annual awards for excellence in film and television.

Xfinity customers can access the Black Experience on channel 1622 or simply say “Black Experience” into the Voice Remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling. Non-Xfinity customers will be able to view Black Girls on Xumo Play, Comcast and Charter’s free ad-supported streaming service app.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Never Whisper Justice

Never Whisper Justice is a Black-owned, impact-first creative agency standing at the forefront of social change through authentic storytelling and strategic marketing. Deeply rooted in a community of producers, educators and cultural leaders, this agency is recognized for its ability to build crucial bridges between impactful narrative and expanding untapped audiences. The company embodies a movement-oriented philosophy, valuing alignment with partners who prioritize making a difference. This dedication to creative storytelling and resonance is matched by a proven track record of launching effective social campaigns that exemplify a profound commitment to its name. Visit neverwhisperjustice.com for more information.

