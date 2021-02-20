Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast : Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

02/20/2021 | 09:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ten U.S. corporations slashed donations to candidates seeking federal office by more than 90% in January, after pledging to cut off giving to the Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his election defeat.

None of the political action committees of 10 major companies reviewed by Reuters, including Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc and Comcast Corp, donated to any of the 147 congressional Republicans who voted to support Trump's claims just hours after his supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Disclosures to the Federal Election Commission ahead of a Saturday filing deadline showed the group of corporate PACs affiliated with those 10 companies made $13,000 in new donations to candidates in January. The reports were the first by the PACs to detail contributions made since the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The money donated during the month was less than one-tenth the roughly $190,000 the 10 company PACs gave candidates in January 2017, and tiny relative to the roughly $10 million donated to candidates during the 2019-2020 election season. The 147 lawmakers who voted to overturn President Joe Biden's victory had received more than $2 million from those 10 PACs during the last two-year political cycle.

Only committees tied to two of the companies - General Electric Co and American Express Co - reported any new giving to federal candidates in January.

American Express' PAC gave $5,000 to Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota, while GE's gave $5,000 to Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a prominent Republican Trump critic, and $1,000 to Representative Rick Larsen of Washington, a Democrat.

Political giving usually slows down in the months after a U.S. general election and money from corporate political action committees is a small slice of the funds raised by political campaigns.

But the paucity of corporate-affiliated giving in January points to a slower start in one corner of political finance ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Corporate PACs cannot donate money from the company treasury but generally serve as a conduit for contributions from managers and shareholders.

Committees affiliated with Best Buy, State Street Corp, Dow Inc and Nike Inc did not report new donations to any candidates in January.

While more than a thousand PACs are associated with corporate America, the 10 reviewed by Reuters include major companies which made clear public statements that they would throttle back donations following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.88% 52.1 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.16% 240.97 Delayed Quote.9.61%
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
02/20COMCAST : Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election..
RE
02/18COMCAST BUSINESS : Announces Nearly $1 Million Investment to Extend High-Perform..
PR
02/17COMCAST : to Participate in Morgan Stanley Investor Conference
BU
02/16Soccer-Serie A clubs set to block media stake sale - letter
RE
02/16COMCAST : Echoing Green Announces $2.5 Million Commitment from Comcast NBCUniver..
PU
02/16COMCAST : Echoing Green Announces $2.5 Million Commitment from Comcast NBCUniver..
BU
02/16Soccer-Serie A clubs set to block media stake sale - letter
RE
02/14INSIDER TRENDS : Comcast Insider Converts/Exercises Derivative Security, Sells f..
MT
02/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Comcast Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Option/Deri..
MT
02/12COMCAST : The Moral Imperative for a More Diverse Tech Sector
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 112 B - -
Net income 2021 11 473 M - -
Net Debt 2021 86 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 239 B 239 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 59,89 $
Last Close Price 52,10 $
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.57%238 652
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY1.36%333 373
VIACOMCBS INC.68.25%38 694
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-0.60%14 821
FORMULA ONE GROUP6.10%10 350
RTL GROUP S.A.20.94%8 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ