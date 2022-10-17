Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:38 2022-10-17 am EDT
30.53 USD   +1.58%
10:18aComcast Boosting Speeds for more than 20 Million Xfinity Internet Customers Across the Country
BU
10/14Sky UK LTD has selected Codemill for UX Digital Services
AQ
10/13Comcast Shares Rise After Citigroup Upgrade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast Boosting Speeds for more than 20 Million Xfinity Internet Customers Across the Country

10/17/2022 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Speeds Rolling Out This Week as Xfinity Continues to Deliver a Fast, Reliable and Secure Connectivity Experience that Others Can’t Match

Network Innovation Continues as Xfinity Evolves to a 10G Future

More than 20 million Xfinity households across the country will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005603/en/

Comcast is boosting speeds for millions of Xfinity Internet customers this week. (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast is boosting speeds for millions of Xfinity Internet customers this week. (Photo: Business Wire)

The announcement comes on the heels of Comcast’s launch of the nation’s largest- and fastest-ever multi-gig deployment that will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses with 2 Gbps speeds before the end of 2025.

“The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12X since 2018, and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will continue to grow,” said Bill Connors, President of Xfinity, Comcast Cable. “That’s why today, Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across the country.”

Faster Speeds Rolling Out Nationwide

Beginning this week, new and existing customers will be able to take advantage of the following upgraded speeds*:

  • Performance Starter/Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps
  • Performance/Connect More from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps
  • Performance Pro/Fast from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps
  • Blast/Superfast from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps
  • Extreme Pro/Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps

Benefits Beyond Speed – Reliability and Security

The benefits of Xfinity go beyond faster speeds. Xfinity’s comprehensive connectivity experience combines a powerful network built to deliver Internet in the home, reliably and securely, with cutting-edge hardware and software.

  • Reliable Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology, WiFi 6E, with 3x more bandwidth to power hundreds of devices, gigabit speeds over WiFi, and ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like playing video games or using virtual reality. xFi Pods extend that coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home, when needed.
  • Secure – xFi Advanced Security – included free for customers who lease an Xfinity gateway – protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach devices and the household members who are using them. Xfinity has stopped billions of cyber security threats since introducing the service a few years ago.

A Network Built for the Future

Comcast’s Xfinity Internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes – no digging up yards required. Faster speeds will be just one of the consumer benefits made possible through Comcast’s continued efforts to evolve its entire network to 10G.

10G is a next-generation technology platform supported by a global collaboration of companies in the Internet industry focused on building networks that stay ahead of consumer demand for connectivity. Recently, Comcast successfully tested the final component needed to deliver multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds powered by 10G and DOCSIS 4.0 technology throughout its entire network. In addition to fast speeds, 10G efforts will provide even greater network reliability, lower latency, faster troubleshooting, and increased energy efficiency.

To learn more about Xfinity’s Internet and connectivity solutions for customers, click here.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*Performance Starter, Performance, Performance Pro, Blast and Extreme Pro speed tiers are for customers in Comcast’s Northeast Division markets: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia

Connect, Connect More, Fast, Superfast, and Gigabit speed tiers are for customers in Comcast’s Central and West Division markets: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
10:18aComcast Boosting Speeds for more than 20 Million Xfinity Internet Customers Across the ..
BU
10/14Sky UK LTD has selected Codemill for UX Digital Services
AQ
10/13Comcast Shares Rise After Citigroup Upgrade
MT
10/13Comcast on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/13Wall Street tumbles on inflation data
MS
10/13Morgan Stanley Adjusts Comcast's Price Target to $45 From $50, Reiterates Overweight Ra..
MT
10/13Citigroup Upgrades Comcast to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $36
MT
10/13Citigroup Upgrades Comcast to Buy From Neutral
MT
10/13Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Colgate, Comcast, Glencore, Sag..
MS
10/12Comcast Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 13 954 M - -
Net Debt 2022 89 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,59x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 30,05 $
Average target price 46,15 $
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-40.29%132 618
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.12.96%5 922
GLOBALSTAR, INC.44.83%3 025
SES S.A.-15.92%2 516
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-25.48%1 796
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-4.01%1 747