Comcast Boosting Speeds for more than 20 Million Xfinity Internet Customers Across the Country

New Speeds Rolling Out This Week as Xfinity Continues to Deliver a Fast, Reliable and Secure Connectivity Experience that Others Can’t Match

Network Innovation Continues as Xfinity Evolves to a 10G Future

More than 20 million Xfinity households across the country will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet.

The announcement comes on the heels of Comcast’s launch of the nation’s largest- and fastest-ever multi-gig deployment that will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses with 2 Gbps speeds before the end of 2025.

“The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12X since 2018, and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will continue to grow,” said Bill Connors, President of Xfinity, Comcast Cable. “That’s why today, Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across the country.”

Faster Speeds Rolling Out Nationwide

Beginning this week, new and existing customers will be able to take advantage of the following upgraded speeds*:

Performance Starter/Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps

Performance/Connect More from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Performance Pro/Fast from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps

Blast/Superfast from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps

Extreme Pro/Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps

Benefits Beyond Speed – Reliability and Security

The benefits of Xfinity go beyond faster speeds. Xfinity’s comprehensive connectivity experience combines a powerful network built to deliver Internet in the home, reliably and securely, with cutting-edge hardware and software.

Reliable – Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology, WiFi 6E, with 3x more bandwidth to power hundreds of devices, gigabit speeds over WiFi, and ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like playing video games or using virtual reality. xFi Pods extend that coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home, when needed.

– Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology, WiFi 6E, with 3x more bandwidth to power hundreds of devices, gigabit speeds over WiFi, and ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like playing video games or using virtual reality. xFi Pods extend that coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home, when needed. Secure – xFi Advanced Security – included free for customers who lease an Xfinity gateway – protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach devices and the household members who are using them. Xfinity has stopped billions of cyber security threats since introducing the service a few years ago.

A Network Built for the Future

Comcast’s Xfinity Internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes – no digging up yards required. Faster speeds will be just one of the consumer benefits made possible through Comcast’s continued efforts to evolve its entire network to 10G.

10G is a next-generation technology platform supported by a global collaboration of companies in the Internet industry focused on building networks that stay ahead of consumer demand for connectivity. Recently, Comcast successfully tested the final component needed to deliver multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds – powered by 10G and DOCSIS 4.0 technology – throughout its entire network. In addition to fast speeds, 10G efforts will provide even greater network reliability, lower latency, faster troubleshooting, and increased energy efficiency.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*Performance Starter, Performance, Performance Pro, Blast and Extreme Pro speed tiers are for customers in Comcast’s Northeast Division markets: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia

Connect, Connect More, Fast, Superfast, and Gigabit speed tiers are for customers in Comcast’s Central and West Division markets: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin

