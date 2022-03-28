Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Comcast Business Debuts Its Most Powerful WiFi Gateway, Transforms the Future of Business Connectivity

03/28/2022 | 10:04am EDT
New Comcast Business Gateway delivers faster speeds, improved protection and best-in-class WiFi coverage, allowing customers to move gigabits of data with ease

Comcast Business today introduced the Comcast Business Gateway, its next-generation Advanced Gateway and the company’s first WiFi-6 certified device capable of delivering true multi-gigabit speeds to provide superior WiFi connectivity to businesses. Comcast Business’s most powerful WiFi device to date, the gateway harnesses the innovation behind Comcast’s highly-acclaimed xFi Advanced Gateway – which offers the best in-home WiFi experience – and applies it for today’s connected workplace to make next-gen speeds a widespread reality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005251/en/

Comcast Business Gateway (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast Business Gateway (Photo: Business Wire)

“Connectivity is the backbone of business, and as the speed of business accelerates, our customers demand a high-performance technology that can be their workhorse – and their racehorse,” said Christian Nascimento, vice president, Product Management & Strategy at Comcast Business. “Designed with love from Philadelphia, Comcast Business’s latest gateway enhances business performance through faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, supporting and securing businesses, their customers and employees.”

The Comcast Business Gateway is designed to reduce WiFi interference and increase bandwidth to power the most connected businesses of tomorrow. Customer benefits and key features of the next-generation gateway include:

  • Unprecedented range – Designed for high-performance business users to handle more capacity and faster speeds, including 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and Gig over WiFi to connect up to 150 devices – more than ever before.
  • Instant internet for business – Ultra-low lag time for those moments when response times matter most like unrivaled cloud computing, videoconferencing and file transfers.
  • Static IP features – Enables always-on services for clients and employees, even outside of the business’ network, with additional subscriptions.
  • Built-in SecurityEdge – With a SecurityEdge subscription, the gateway automatically protects all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and other cybersecurity threats to help keep all devices within the business protected.
  • Designed with businesses in mind – Features multiple voice ports, a built-in Ethernet switch with two multi-gig ports, eight-hour battery backup for Comcast Business Voice service, and an industrial design that gives a business flexibility by allowing for wall, rack, and desktop mounting.

The new gateway reinforces Comcast Business’s commitment to providing the best business WiFi experience with the fastest speeds, advanced security protection and broad coverage to elevate and protect today’s businesses.

The Comcast Business Gateway was built on Comcast’s global technology platform, that enables the company to connect and entertain millions of people to amazing moments and experiences. The new gateway will join the more than 75 million Comcast broadband and streaming devices running on this state-of-the-art platform in the United States and abroad.

The Comcast Business Gateway is now fully available to businesses throughout the Comcast Business footprint.

About Comcast Business
Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
