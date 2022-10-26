Advanced search
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
2022-10-26
31.93 USD   +1.16%
Comcast Business Enhances Fiction Tribe's Cybersecurity with SecurityEdge™ Solution
EQ
Comcast Business Enhances Fiction Tribe's Cybersecurity with SecurityEdge™ Solution

10/26/2022 | 10:02am EDT
EQS-News: Comcast Oregon / SW Washington
Comcast Business Enhances Fiction Tribe’s Cybersecurity with SecurityEdge™ Solution

26.10.2022 / 16:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast Business today announced that it is supplying Portland-based creative agency, Fiction Tribe, with Comcast Business SecurityEdge, Business Internet and 4G LTE Connection Pro Services, enabling the business to better safeguard its data and keep its employees connected while using a hybrid work model.

Fiction Tribe is an independent digital creative agency with 25 employees and 10 contractors. Unlike typical creative agencies, Fiction Tribe uses machine intelligence technology to analyze seemingly disconnected data points and identify real-time insights and recommendations to its clients. This technology, combined with Fiction Tribe’s digital and creative acumen, offers its clients unmatched deployment times, targeted messaging and actionable analytics. Because of this operational reliance on technology and data, Fiction Tribe counts on its internet and cybersecurity solutions from Comcast Business to help protect client data whenever needed, no matter where employees are working from.

“With employees across the globe from Portland to Portugal, which is now standard, we need to spend time growing the business instead of worrying about online threats,” said James Rice, CEO of Fiction Tribe. “As a small business without an IT department, we rely on Comcast Business. With SecurityEdge, we can help protect employee, guests’ and contractors’ devices on the network.”

A few years ago, cybersecurity solutions were less attainable for small businesses due to high costs and fixed solution designs. With SecurityEdge™, businesses have access to an advanced network solution. It works to help block threats like malware, ransomware, phishing and botnet attacks across all connected devices on a business’ network while simultaneously preventing guests and employees from accessing suspicious websites. Fiction Tribe’s finds this feature an especially important cybersecurity measure to have when working with contractors and remote workers.

“I look forward to viewing the SecurityEdge Activity Summary Report. It tells me all about our network threats, including phishing, malware, and botnets,” Rice explained. “We are comforted that it helps protect our employees’ and customers’ devices.”

Paired with Comcast Business’ Internet, SecurityEdge™ seamlessly runs in the background, helping to protect the network’s data, and will do so even if a small business does not have a dedicated IT department.

"We want businesses to be empowered to grow. We know there is risk in that, and we want to help businesses have peace of mind," said Alan Goldsmith, vice president of Comcast Business’ Oregon/SW Washington. "As the distributed workforce continues to expand and push the boundaries of digital collaboration, network support solutions will increasingly help define a business' success. That's why Comcast Business is proud to play a role in supporting Fiction Tribe's security solutions and connectivity operations."

About Comcast Business: Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

News Source: News Direct

