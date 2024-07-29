2024 ISG Provider Lens™ recognizes Comcast Business’s SD-WAN leadership for third consecutive year

Comcast Business today announced it has been recognized as a leader in Managed Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Services and Software Defined Network (SDN) Transformation Services by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in its 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services U.S. report.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 40 providers across four quadrants: Managed SD-WAN, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), Edge Technologies and Services (including private 5G) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

For the third year in a row, ISG has recognized Comcast Business as a Leader, the highest of four quadrant categories, in Managed SD-WAN Services and SDN Transformation Services. This is also the second consecutive year the ISG Provider Lens has formally recognized Comcast Business’s growing SASE solutions and edge technology services.

“Comcast Business’ software-defined networking solutions are central to our global secure networking solutions strategy. We continue to innovate and expand our portfolio for businesses and organizations of all sizes in need of secure, managed SD-WAN solutions,” said Bob Victor, SVP Customer Solutions, Comcast Business. “This Leader recognition by ISG further validates Comcast Business’ position as a global partner for businesses that value advanced connectivity, secure networking, and future-ready technologies.”

“Comcast Business offers cutting-edge, fully secure, managed SD-WAN services with tailored customer-centric co-management options,” said Dr. Kenn D. Walters, Distinguished Lead Analyst, ISG.

SD-WAN and related technologies and services simplify enterprise networks by moving the control layer to the cloud and integrating previously separate resources and processes. This gives organizations more flexibility, allowing them to manage and monitor networks in real time through automated orchestration and operation based on policies. Comcast Business delivers SD-WAN solutions in single- and multi-tenant environments that can scale to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

To learn more about Comcast Business SD-WAN solutions, visit: https://business.comcast.com/enterprise/products-services/sd-wan-solutions

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking.

