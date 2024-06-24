Available to new Business Internet customers with Comcast Business SecurityEdge™ from June 24 – August 21

Comcast Business today announced the kickoff of its “5-Year Price Lock Guarantee” event for qualifying, new Business Internet and cybersecurity customers. The 5-Year Price Lock Guarantee is available to Comcast Business Internet Advanced (800 Mbps), Gigabit Extra (1.25 Gbps), and 2 Gigabit speed tier customers with Comcast Business SecurityEdge™ and a 1-year term agreement. The guarantee lets customers lock in their monthly service charge (excluding equipment, taxes, and fees) for 5 years, and is available to new customers starting today June 24, 2024, through August 21, 2024.

In today’s competitive environment, cost savings and predictability are critical to customers. Business owners require fast, reliable, secure connectivity to empower workforces, help sustain pace with competition, and keep customers happy. Comcast Business’s new price lock guarantee offer is designed to provide financial reassurance as well as reliability and security to customers.

“For the first time ever, new customers can get the peace of mind and transparency of a 5-Year Price Lock Guarantee on our best Internet and security packages. It’s the complete connectivity package for businesses with 99.9% reliable gig speeds, security and a price that won’t change for five years,” said Eileen Diskin, Chief Marketing Officer, Comcast Business. “We’re proud to extend this exciting offer to new qualifying customers and reinforce our commitment to delivering unmatched reliability, speed, security, and value to businesses.”

Comcast Business offers reliable Internet connectivity and security to help keep businesses connected with fast speeds for their network-connected devices and applications running, as well as 24/7 support.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

