Comcast Business Partners with Nokia to Deliver Secure Private Wireless Networks for Enterprises' Critical Infrastructure

Companies to showcase deployment at Wells Fargo Center

Comcast Business today announced it is partnering with Nokia to extend its enterprise connectivity portfolio to deliver 5G private wireless networks – using Nokia DAC (Digital Automation Cloud) industrial-grade private wireless solution and digitalization enabler platform. The non-exclusive partnership builds on other wireless strategic innovations to drive Comcast Business’s vision to support emerging connected ecosystems by delivering connected solutions at scale.

The first Comcast Business and Nokia showcase deployment will launch at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia during the first quarter of 2022 and illustrates how private LTE and 5G networks can help organizations improve critical operations and infrastructure while enhancing the fan experience. Applications may include immersive court-, rink-side and outdoor video experiences, digital signage throughout the venue, and the use of the internal network to provide fans inside the arena with real-time information about parking flow or expected wait times on their way out of the venue.

“No two companies are alike – and neither are their connectivity needs. With this strategic partnership, Comcast Business is able to expand its robust portfolio of connectivity solutions to include end-to-end private networking; offering sports and entertainment venues and enterprise customers a one-stop-shop for advanced connectivity solutions,” said Bob Victor, SVP Product, Comcast Business. “The unique combination of our network, WiFi expertise, Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, spectrum, and managed services, will enable enterprises to address their business challenges head-on while ensuring their network infrastructure remains available, reliable and secure.”

Enterprise businesses, as well as government organizations, can benefit from private wireless networks by helping them address their mission-critical infrastructure and operations connectivity requirements, while fostering innovation in next-generation customer and employee experiences. Offering enhanced wireless broadband speed and capacity along with increased reliability and low latency, private wireless networks will enable businesses to support their rapidly expanding ecosystem of connected devices.

“Nokia 5G industrial-grade private wireless network solutions are designed to meet the security, coverage and performance requirements for a wide range of organizations seeking to restructure their business operations and improve customer experience,” said Stephan Litjens, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud and Networking Services. “In selecting Nokia as a private wireless connectivity partner, Comcast Business can combine its technical expertise, market reach and expanded network solutions to become a leading provider of private wireless to enterprises in North America.”

Private wireless networks enhance Comcast Business’ robust networking capabilities while giving clients more wireless options. The 5G private wireless network solution adds to Comcast Business’s existing capabilities including DeepBlue for advanced, large-scale WiFi deployments and MachineQ for long-range, low-power, and large-scale IoT solutions. Comcast Business will continue to engage best-in-class hardware, cloud and next-generation application partners to innovate and support emerging connected ecosystems, helping businesses better prepare for the future.

“Wells Fargo Center is one of the world’s busiest and most innovative sports and entertainment venues, and thanks to this partnership with Comcast Business and Nokia, in addition to our $300 million Transformation project, our arena will remain on the cutting edge of the modern fan experience for years to come,” said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for Wells Fargo Center. “This state-of-the-art network will not only provide unprecedented experiences for our fans, but it will also bolster our health and safety measures, our security protocols, and much more.”

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

