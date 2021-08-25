Log in
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Comcast Business : to Acquire Masergy, a Pioneer in Software-Defined Networking and Cloud Platforms

08/25/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Complements Comcast Business’s Array of Technology Solutions and Services;
Accelerates Growth Among Global Enterprise Clients

Comcast Business today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Masergy – a Plano, Texas-based pioneer in software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud platforms for global enterprises. The acquisition accelerates Comcast Business’s increasing growth serving large and mid-size companies, particularly U.S.-based organizations with multi-site global operations.

With over twenty years’ experience and innovation in managed network, cloud, and security services, Masergy has become a leading provider to companies worldwide – serving more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries. The combination of Comcast Business’s leading advanced fiber network and Masergy’s innovative services will enable Comcast Business customers to manage their international operations and networks more efficiently and securely.

“Masergy provides a perfect complement to our portfolio of enterprise services and solutions and will allow us to instantly and dramatically amplify our growth in the global enterprise market,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “We’re excited to welcome Masergy’s employees and leadership to Comcast Business as we bring continued innovation and superior experience to our customers.”

Masergy enables secure application performance across the network and the cloud with Managed SD-WAN, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Managed Security solutions. Masergy has been recognized for the past five years as a “Visionary” in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Global Network Services.

“On behalf of everyone at Masergy, we are thrilled to join the Comcast Business family and are extremely excited for the next chapter of Masergy. We are confident that together we can significantly enhance our service offerings to businesses of all sizes in their journey to the cloud,” said Chris MacFarland, Chairman and CEO, Masergy.

Comcast Business’s acquisition of Masergy is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
