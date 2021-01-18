Comcast : Celebrating MLK Day Through Reflection, Recommitment and Volunteerism

We are also excited to create more opportunities in media through our recently announced NBCU Academy, a $6 million partnership with 12 universities and five community colleges to invest in the future of journalism. These 17 schools are Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs), and colleges with significant Latino, Asian, Black, Indigenous and Tribal populations. To learn more about our grants dedicated to class funding, student aid and equipment, click here.

We also recognize the tremendous impact that COVID-19 has had on nearly every aspect of our daily lives. The need for digital equity is more important than ever, and we are focused on ensuring that everyone, from students to small business owners, is able to navigate the ongoing pandemic. We're keeping customers connected by keeping the internet accessible and reliable, offering 60 days of free Internet service through Internet Essentials for eligible customers in low-income households, partnering with non-profit and city leaders to create 1000+ LIFT Zones for distance learning, and much more. Learn more about the vast array of ways we're responding to COVID-19 here.



For years, we've honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy with service, and this year will be no different. Although COVID-19 has brought its fair share of challenges, it has also inspired us to get creative in bringing our employee network together in the name of making an impact. This year, we're partnering with Mural Arts Philadelphia and City Year New York to paint and install murals focused on uplifting Black women by celebrating their achievements, contributions, and leadership. Close to 200 employees across Comcast NBCUniversal, Telemundo and Spectra will be mailed different sections of the murals to paint and send back for compilation and installment, which will extend into February and our Company's annual celebration of Black History Month. We're looking forward to bringing our network together - while apart - during this unique time.