Comcast has announced the appointment of Chris Winton as Senior Vice President, Human Resources in their Central Division to drive the brand’s people strategy and continue to strengthen its powerful and award-winning culture.

“Chris’ unique and impressive background of seamlessly integrating operations, strategy and Human Resources expertise to build high-performing teams perfectly aligns with our people-first approach to connectivity,” said Comcast Central Division President Christine Whitaker. “We are excited to leverage his extensive leadership experience and passion for shaping culture to propel our business toward future growth and success.”

In this role, Winton will lead all aspects of the function for the Central Division including using data-driven human capital strategies to attract, retain, engage, and cultivate our talented teams to drive exceptional business results. Incorporating our teammates' voices and partnering across the enterprise, Chris will drive innovative solutions into our processes and workforce programs to enhance our end-to-end employee journey and position us for the future.

Winton comes to Comcast having led the Human Resources function for global brands, including a 25-year career at FedEx where he ultimately served as Chief People Officer. During his tenure with FedEx, Chris held roles of increasing responsibility in logistics, strategic business planning, and information technology before moving into human resources leadership.

A highly regarded thought leader with a passion for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, Chris is a published author and has consulted top organizations including two White House administrations on creating employment pathways for underserved communities. He earned his MBA in organizational leadership from Dowling College and his BA in Management Information Systems and Services from the University of Memphis.

