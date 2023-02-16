Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25:53 2023-02-16 am EST
39.30 USD   -0.32%
10:04aComcast Central Division Promotes Sophia Marshall to Senior Vice President of Division Communications
BU
02/15Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Edmonds
AQ
02/10Comcast Partners With National Skills Coalition To Close the Digital Skill Divide
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast Central Division Promotes Sophia Marshall to Senior Vice President of Division Communications

02/16/2023 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sophia Marshall has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Division Communications for Comcast's Central Division in Atlanta, Georgia.

Comcast has announced that Sophia Marshall has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Communications for Comcast's Central Division, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. An award-winning strategist, Marshall elevates to the position after serving as the Vice President of Communications and will continue to lead and drive the Division's internal and external communications strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005302/en/

Comcast Central Division Promotes Sophia Marshall to Senior Vice President of Division Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast Central Division Promotes Sophia Marshall to Senior Vice President of Division Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sophia has played an integral role in enabling our Division priorities with a unified storytelling approach,” said Comcast Central Division President Christine Whitaker. “Her experience in building teams that deliver a compelling and cohesive story across digital and traditional channels continues to bolster our reputation as a trusted brand.”

From corporate identity and culture to thought leadership and reputation management, Marshall has more than 22 years of experience developing and leading integrated communications programs for leading brands.

Prior to joining Comcast, Sophia served as Company Officer and Vice President of Communications for Wellstar, one of Georgia’s largest and most integrated health systems. As Chief Communicator, Sophia developed and led communications strategy, public relations, and crisis communications during healthcare’s most challenging period garnering earned media coverage worth more than $20 million in a single year.

Sophia has led multiple communications programs for national and global brands, including Serta Simmons Bedding, GE Industrial Solutions, and GE Power, where she served as Executive Director of CEO & Global Culture Communications. She has also held leadership roles in brand, employee communications, and public relations for NASCO, Albany State University, and UPS.

A lifelong learner and avid volunteer, Sophia holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Albany State University and a Master of Science in Technical & Professional Communication from Kennesaw State University. Sophia resides in the greater Atlanta area with her family, dedicating her spare time to mentoring young girls and women.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and

Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
10:04aComcast Central Division Promotes Sophia Marshall to Senior Vice President of Division ..
BU
02/15Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Edmonds
AQ
02/10Comcast Partners With National Skills Coalition To Close the Digital Skill Divide
AQ
02/09Comcast Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/09Peltz ends Disney proxy fight as Iger launches restructuring
RE
02/09Comcast Accelerates Nation's Largest and Fastest Multi-Gig Rollout with Latest Xfinity ..
BU
02/09Comcast Issues $1 Billion, 10-Year Green Bond
MT
02/09Comcast Issues $1 Billion Green Bond to Fund Clean Energy, Infrastructure Projects
BU
02/09Comcast Announces Premiere of Two Documentaries Showcasing the Stories of Diverse Entre..
BU
02/06Comcast Considers Issuing Green Bonds to Fund Climate Goals
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 13 805 M - -
Net Debt 2023 90 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,93%
Capitalization 166 B 166 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 39,42 $
Average target price 43,74 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President
Jason S. Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION11.97%166 197
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.11.07%7 173
SES S.A.18.19%3 383
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-4.51%2 287
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS0.36%1 854
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY4.80%1 740