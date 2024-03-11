Company’s investments will drive economic growth in the Jacksonville market including Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties

Comcast today announced the completion of a three-year, $46 million group of projects designed to enhance and expand its fiber-rich network and advanced telecommunications services to areas across Florida’s First Coast including the Jacksonville market. These significant investments have brought commercial and residential customers some of the most advanced connectivity options in Northeast Florida – connecting hundreds of thousands of businesses and homes to reliable high-speed Internet – in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties.

“Access to high-speed Internet is a necessity in today’s digital world. Whether we are talking about business, school, finance, healthcare or entertainment, high speed Internet has become essential,” said Clay County Commission Chair, Jim Renninger. “Comcast’s continuing investments in advanced connectivity will help position the First Coast area as a great place to promote economic development and to enhance the quality of life of the residents of Clay County."

Through its network investments, Comcast has brought its advanced services proactively to areas across Florida’s First Coast including:

Along the First Coast Expressway, supporting residential projects near SR-16, Sandridge Road and south of Green Cove Springs along SR-17 in Clay County

The Wildlight Commerce Park in Nassau County

Florida Gateway Logistics Park in Jacksonville

CR-210 in St. Johns County including the Fountains, Beachwalk and Legends Points Logistic

Imeson Landing and Imeson Park South in Duval County

Palencia in St. Johns County

These network investments, which reach everything from businesses and residential developments to houses of worship, give Florida’s First Coast access to the full suite of Comcast Business and Xfinity services, including Internet speeds up to 100 Gbps for commercial customers and speeds faster than a gigabit for residential customers, including the option to connect to a fiber-based Internet service that can deliver symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 10 Gbps.

The $46M investment reflects Comcast’s ongoing commitment and deep presence in Northeast Florida.

“Jacksonville is a dynamic, growing market,” said Comcast’s Florida Region Senior Vice President, Jeff Buzzelli. “With more than 500 employees, more than 13,000 miles of network infrastructure and hundreds of thousands of customers, Comcast is part of the fabric of Jacksonville and the surrounding area. We’ll continue to invest in Jacksonville, not just because it’s a smart business decision, but because a rising tide lifts all boats.”

Shrinking the Digital Divide in Northeast Florida

Since 2010, Comcast has made more than $5 million in cash and in-kind contributions to Jacksonville area non-profits such as Seniors on a Mission to support activities designed to help shrink the digital divide. The non-profit organization hosts free “Technology PopUps” for senior adults. The digital skills sessions teach community members how to better use their tech devices in 45-minute, one-on-one training.

“Comcast’s ongoing support means everything to us. Together, we’re helping our seniors improve their quality of life,” said Seniors on a Mission founder Joanne Hickox. “Whether it is video calling grandkids, learning to text, or helping them to understand their hospital portals, these digital skills can keep them connected to what matters most. We’re so happy Comcast is giving back to the community right here in Jacksonville by investing in our organization. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

“We’re committed to being a good neighbor in the communities we’re honored to serve,” said Buzzelli. “That means investing in local organizations who are doing the much-needed, hands-on work to shrink the digital divide. We know succeeding in today’s world isn’t just about being connected to affordable, high-speed Internet. People need the digital skills and tech devices to unlock a future of unlimited possibilities. We’ll continue investing in trusted partners across Florida’s First Coast to expand digital opportunity. As Jacksonville continues attracting businesses and residents, we want to meet the needs of that explosive growth. Jacksonville has always and will continue to be important to Comcast.”

Connectivity Keeps Communities Healthy and Online

Baptist Health of Northeast Florida serves patients across five counties with more than 200 points of care and 250,000+ virtual visits a year. Baptist Health’s dedicated caregivers count on reliable network connectivity to communicate in real time with patients, access their medical records and coordinate care with their care team.

“Access to high-speed internet is a necessity in today’s digital world, especially in healthcare, where reliability is essential,” said Jim Bilsky, Vice President of Enterprise IT Operations at Baptist Health. “Continued investments in advanced connectivity and services help enable Baptist Heath to provide care to the communities we serve.”

Powered by Xfinity

Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering homes today and into the future.

Ultimate Capacity : Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

: Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously. Fastest Internet : More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years.

: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years. Unprecedented Coverage : The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home.

: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home. Most Reliable Connection : Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network that passes 62 million homes and business and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi , a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network that passes 62 million homes and business and counting. The company launched , a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

