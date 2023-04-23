Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
37.74 USD   +0.03%
03:15pComcast says NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaving after probe into inappropriate conduct
RE
03:02pComcast Corporation Announces Jeff Shell Is Leaving the Company
BU
04/21Comcast Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast Corporation Announces Jeff Shell Is Leaving the Company

04/23/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comcast today announced that the Company and Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal, have mutually agreed that Mr. Shell will depart effective immediately following the Company’s investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

Mr. Shell said, “Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
03:15pComcast says NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell leaving after probe into inappropriate conduct
RE
03:02pComcast Corporation Announces Jeff Shell Is Leaving the Company
BU
04/21Comcast Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/19Comcast Technology Solutions Launches DataBee Platform to Enable Large Enterprises to E..
AQ
04/19North American Morning Briefing: Sentiment -2-
DJ
04/18Comcast Subsidiary Launches DataBee Platform to Manage Security, Risk and Compliance Pr..
MT
04/18Chris Smith Named Comcast Greater Chicago Region Senior Vice President
BU
04/18Comcast Appoints Chris Smith as Senior Vice President of its Greater Chicago Region
CI
04/18Refreshingly, the focus isn't on the Fed
MS
04/18Comcast awards $20,000 and 100 laptops to the maryland center for veterans education an..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 13 908 M - -
Net Debt 2023 91 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 159 B 159 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 37,74 $
Average target price 43,59 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President
Jason S. Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Chief Diversity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION7.92%159 114
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.30.86%8 470
SES S.A.-9.28%2 664
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-23.31%1 847
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-9.20%1 725
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY2.00%1 694
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer