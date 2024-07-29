Comcast Corporation announced the appointment of Lance West as Executive Vice President of Federal Government Affairs and Head of the Washington, DC office. In this critical role, Mr. West will lead the company?s legislative and regulatory initiatives on Capitol Hill, at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and other vital agencies. Reporting to Tom Reid, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, Mr. West will oversee Comcast?s advocacy strategy, managing relationships with key external partners, and ensure the company?s leadership voice is represented in Washington, DC.

He will lead a team that collaborates with industry associations, advocacy groups, and other stakeholders to support the company?s core goals. Mr. West brings unique government advocacy experience to Comcast. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Federal Government Relations at The American Petroleum Institute (API), where he led the federal lobbying team and developed a comprehensive advocacy strategy for its member companies.

Before joining API in 2023, Mr. West served as Chief of Staff to Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. In this role, he adeptly navigated the Senator through the complexities of an evenly divided Senate while skillfully managing an ambitious legislative agenda. Mr. West?s guidance was instrumental in passing landmark legislation, including the Great American Outdoors Act, the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Mr. West will begin his new role at Comcast on September 3, 2024.