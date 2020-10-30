Comcast : Damon Phillips Elevated to SVP, Strategic Initiatives, NBC Sports Group

The announcement was made today by Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports Group, to whom Phillips will report. Phillips has served as SVP and General Manager of NBC Sports Washington, the NBC Sports Regional Network serving the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore region, since January 2018.

In his new role, Phillips will lead key strategic and content initiatives across NBC Sports Group and its collection of platforms and assets, and will serve as NBC Sports' day-to-day content leader on the NBC Sports Channel on Peacock to increase audience growth and engagement. In addition, he will oversee NBC Sports Group's diversity and inclusion efforts in a newly created leadership role dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives across the full NBC Sports portfolio.

'Damon is a trusted counselor to me and our leadership team on a variety of matters,' said Bevacqua. 'We look forward to drawing upon Damon's vast sports media, digital, and technology experience and successful track record to help guide our strategic initiatives throughout the entire Sports Group. His ability to influence and lead our team in the diversity & inclusion space made him a standout candidate during our extensive national search, and we look forward to his leadership to make our culture more inclusive and to create meaningful change throughout our organization.'

'I'm grateful for the trust placed in me by Pete and the Sports Group leadership team,' said Phillips. 'I look forward to putting my own stamp on this newly created role, and to work across the full NBC Sports portfolio. I have enjoyed my experience in D.C., and am going to miss my NBC Sports Washington colleagues. I've appreciated the chance to work with so many talented people and work with one of the most progressive and innovative team ownership groups in Ted Leonsis and Monumental Sports and Entertainment.'

Under Phillips' leadership at NBC Sports Washington, the network became an innovator in sports betting, esports and digital media, and expanded its media rights. NBC Sports Washington developed the NFL and NBA's first live predictive-gaming telecasts; became the first domestic network to present NBA, NHL and WNBA video-game simulations; and presented live NBA 2K League matches. NBC Sports Washington also became the local television partner for the WNBA's Washington Mystics and NWSL's Washington Spirit; and launched original digital shows and expanded daily digital editorial coverage, garnering record digital milestones across all key metrics and establishing NBCSportsWashington.com as a top destination for D.C. sports fans.

Phillips serves on NBC Sports Group's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. At NBC Sports Washington, he launched social justice initiatives, including 'Race in America,' a multi-platform series that features Washington, D.C., area sports figures sharing their perspectives on diversity, justice, and equality.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Washington, Phillips spent 10 years in executive roles at ESPN, where he was a significant contributor to ESPN's expansion of live video streaming on mobile and TV connected devices. Phillips served as VP of ESPN3 and Watch ESPN, VP of Digital Direct to Consumer Services and VP of Technical Product Management.

Phillips also held roles at USA Football, DIRECTV, The Walt Disney Company, and the NBA. He also founded sports technology company - Sports TV Insider.

Phillips earned a football scholarship to Stanford University and graduated with honors. He has been named to CableFAX's Most Influential Minorities in Cable, and was named one of SportsBusiness Journal's prestigious 'Forty Under 40,' honoring the best young talent in sports business.