Comcast : Database software company Couchbase valued at nearly $1.2 bln in Nasdaq debut

July 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Couchbase Inc jumped
more than 23% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the
database software company a market capitalization of nearly $1.2
billion.
The shares opened at $29.60, well above $24 at which the
company sold roughly 8.34 million shares in it upsized IPO
Wednesday.
The company, which raised $200 million in its IPO, had
earlier planned to sell 7 million shares priced between $20 and
$23 each. It is backed by investors such as GPI Capital, North
Bridge Venture Partners and Accel.
Couchbase's software helps customers, including media giant
Comcast Corp and e-commerce firm eBay Inc,
manage their databases on web and mobile applications through
its NoSQL cloud database service.
Reuters reported in March that Couchbase had registered for
a stock market listing that could value it as much as $3
billion, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company's market debut comes at a time when demand for
data storage, security and processing has surged on a global
scale with businesses moving to a remote working model due to
the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were the lead underwriters
for the offering.
