Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
31.50 USD   -0.19%
07:16aWall Street Uneven Pre-Bell as Nasdaq Lags; Europe Off, Asia Choppy
MT
07:13aComcast : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:10aComcast Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/27/2022 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 a share on the company’s common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on January 25, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2023.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
07:16aWall Street Uneven Pre-Bell as Nasdaq Lags; Europe Off, Asia Choppy
MT
07:13aComcast : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:10aComcast Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07:07aComcast Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aEarnings Flash (CMCSA) COMCAST CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $29.85B
MT
07:06aEarnings Flash (CMCSA) COMCAST CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $0.96
MT
07:05aComcast quarterly revenue beats but broadband, advertising growth muted
RE
07:02aComcast Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/26Comcast Business Enhances Fiction TribeÃ¢™s Cybersecurity with SecurityEdgeÃ¢&bd..
AQ
10/26Comcast Business Enhances Fiction Tribe's Cybersecurity with SecurityEdge™ Soluti..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 13 899 M - -
Net Debt 2022 89 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 31,50 $
Average target price 44,82 $
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-37.41%139 017
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.18.09%6 126
GLOBALSTAR, INC.64.66%3 439
SES S.A.-8.18%2 906
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-14.58%2 126
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-1.82%1 787