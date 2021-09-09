Log in
Comcast : 'Halloween Kills' to stream on Peacock at same time it plays in theaters

09/09/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Horror flick "Halloween Kills" will stream on Comcast Corp's Peacock streaming service next month starting on the same day it debuts in movie theaters, distributor Universal Pictures said in a statement on Thursday.

The strategy is a shift from Comcast's earlier plan to send the film exclusively to theaters beginning Oct. 15. Hollywood studios have been experimenting with release patterns as cinemas work to recover from COVID-19 closures and media companies try to boost interest in their streaming offerings.

Cinema operators including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc say the streaming option eats into their business and have urged studios to stick with theater-only debuts.

"Halloween Kills" stars Jamie Lee Curtis in a follow-up to the 2018 revival of the classic horror franchise. People who want to stream the new movie at home will need a subscription to the $5-a-month Peacock Premium or to Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $10 per month. The film will not be available on the free version of Peacock.

Universal employed the same strategy for "The Boss Baby" animated family sequel in July. That movie generated $105.8 million in global box office sales, and Comcast executives said it also helped boost subscribers to Peacock.

For theaters, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has slowed a hoped-for comeback in moviegoing. Upcoming films scheduled for this year include James Bond movie "No Time to Die," sci-fi epic "Dune" and Marvel movie "Eternals."

Some movies, including Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick," have been delayed until next year. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles Editing by Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC -4.77% 62.7 Delayed Quote.2.71%
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.96% 59.56 Delayed Quote.14.77%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 13 349 M - -
Net Debt 2021 88 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 276 B 276 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 60,14 $
Average target price 66,65 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION14.77%276 027
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.19%336 441
VIACOMCBS INC.9.80%26 625
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP12.16%16 284
FORMULA ONE GROUP18.57%11 581
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.52.72%7 008