Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comcast : Introduces New More Powerful xFi Pod That Delivers Reliably Fast Speeds and Whole Home WiFi Coverage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

As Homes Experience a Surge of Connected Devices, Faster and More Powerful Next-Gen WiFi Extenders Create Mesh Network

Builds Upon the Company’s Leading Connectivity Service that Delivers Gigabit Speeds, WiFi Controls, Advanced Cybersecurity Protection and Entertainment

Today, Comcast announced that a new xFi Pod is available to Xfinity Internet customers as the company continues to focus on delivering the best connectivity experience to match today’s increasingly connected homes. With maximum speeds up to 2X faster than offered by the first-generation, upwards of 500 Mbps, the second-gen xFi Pod can help customers elevate their WiFi experience by creating a wall-to-wall mesh network that seamlessly extends coverage throughout their homes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001006018/en/

“Today, Comcast announced the Next Generation xFi Pod is available to Xfinity Internet customers” (Photo: Business Wire)

“Today, Comcast announced the Next Generation xFi Pod is available to Xfinity Internet customers” (Photo: Business Wire)

“As families spend more time at home and the number of connected devices continues to rise, connectivity across the entire home is more important than ever,” said Dana Strong, President, Xfinity Consumer Services. “In fact, since March 2020, we have seen the demand for Pods double as families and individuals are retrofitting their homes into offices, movie theaters, doctor's offices, and more, by doing all of those activities online instead of outside of the home.”

The new xFi Pod is equipped with a tri-band WiFi radio capable of delivering high speeds and extending WiFi coverage to more connected devices and, similar to the first-generation Pods, will continue to work with Xfinity’s xFi Gateways to extend WiFi coverage. It also includes two ethernet ports, allowing customers to connect directly to the device if desired.

With the introduction of the next-gen Pod, Xfinity is continuing efforts to offer a comprehensive solution to meet the needs of today’s increasingly connected homes by combining Gigabit Internet speeds, whole-home WiFi coverage with powerful gateways and Pods, and with xFi - the ability to control all devices connected to the network plus xFi Advanced Security included for free which provides an added layer of cybersecurity protection.

As streaming entertainment options continue to grow, Xfinity Internet-only customers can also easily access their favorite streaming services and manage their connected home devices right on the TV with Xfinity Flex, which is now included with their service. Additionally, all Xfinity customers have access to Peacock, Comcast NBCUniversal’s new streaming service that offers a world-class collection of the best live and on demand programming from NBCUniversal and beyond.

The new Pods come either in a one-pack for $119 or in a two-pack for $199, plus shipping and handling. The packs can be purchased online at www.xfinity.com/xfipods and in Xfinity retail stores.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
02:10pCOMCAST : Introducing a Faster and More Powerful xFi Pod to Deliver Whole Home W..
PU
02:03pCOMCAST : Introduces New More Powerful xFi Pod That Delivers Reliably Fast Speed..
BU
11:12aTV news networks to reap ad windfall from U.S. election chaos
RE
09/30Scorsese, Eastwood say U.S. movie theaters may not survive pandemic
RE
09/30EU regulators set November 5 deadline for $38 billion Liberty, Telefonica dea..
RE
09/30COMCAST : Opens Remodeled, Larger Xfinity Store in Spokane
BU
09/30COMCAST : Invests in Growth and Technology Infrastructure
BU
09/29Disney Lays Off 28,000 Workers as Disneyland's Reopening Unclear -- Update
DJ
09/29Disneyland's Reopening Date Remains Unclear
DJ
09/29COMCAST : Universal Pictures, LeBron James' SpringHill sign first-look film deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 102 B - -
Net income 2020 9 136 M - -
Net Debt 2020 90 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 211 B 211 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 50,45 $
Last Close Price 46,26 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION2.87%211 320
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.21%224 220
VIACOMCBS INC.-33.26%17 374
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-31.28%11 384
FORMULA ONE GROUP-21.09%8 329
RTL GROUP S.A.-23.56%6 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group