Comcast : Introduces New More Powerful xFi Pod That Delivers Reliably Fast Speeds and Whole Home WiFi Coverage

As Homes Experience a Surge of Connected Devices, Faster and More Powerful Next-Gen WiFi Extenders Create Mesh Network

Builds Upon the Company’s Leading Connectivity Service that Delivers Gigabit Speeds, WiFi Controls, Advanced Cybersecurity Protection and Entertainment

Today, Comcast announced that a new xFi Pod is available to Xfinity Internet customers as the company continues to focus on delivering the best connectivity experience to match today’s increasingly connected homes. With maximum speeds up to 2X faster than offered by the first-generation, upwards of 500 Mbps, the second-gen xFi Pod can help customers elevate their WiFi experience by creating a wall-to-wall mesh network that seamlessly extends coverage throughout their homes.

“Today, Comcast announced the Next Generation xFi Pod is available to Xfinity Internet customers” (Photo: Business Wire)

“As families spend more time at home and the number of connected devices continues to rise, connectivity across the entire home is more important than ever,” said Dana Strong, President, Xfinity Consumer Services. “In fact, since March 2020, we have seen the demand for Pods double as families and individuals are retrofitting their homes into offices, movie theaters, doctor's offices, and more, by doing all of those activities online instead of outside of the home.”

The new xFi Pod is equipped with a tri-band WiFi radio capable of delivering high speeds and extending WiFi coverage to more connected devices and, similar to the first-generation Pods, will continue to work with Xfinity’s xFi Gateways to extend WiFi coverage. It also includes two ethernet ports, allowing customers to connect directly to the device if desired.

With the introduction of the next-gen Pod, Xfinity is continuing efforts to offer a comprehensive solution to meet the needs of today’s increasingly connected homes by combining Gigabit Internet speeds, whole-home WiFi coverage with powerful gateways and Pods, and with xFi - the ability to control all devices connected to the network plus xFi Advanced Security included for free which provides an added layer of cybersecurity protection.

As streaming entertainment options continue to grow, Xfinity Internet-only customers can also easily access their favorite streaming services and manage their connected home devices right on the TV with Xfinity Flex, which is now included with their service. Additionally, all Xfinity customers have access to Peacock, Comcast NBCUniversal’s new streaming service that offers a world-class collection of the best live and on demand programming from NBCUniversal and beyond.

The new Pods come either in a one-pack for $119 or in a two-pack for $199, plus shipping and handling. The packs can be purchased online at www.xfinity.com/xfipods and in Xfinity retail stores.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

