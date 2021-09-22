Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Comcast : Introduces XiOne – a New 4K, WiFi 6 Global Streaming TV Device

09/22/2021 | 08:16am EDT
XiOne Represents Comcast’s First Streaming Device Available to its Global Customer Base Across Xfinity, Sky and its Syndication Partners

Comcast today announced the launch of the XiOne, a new global wireless streaming device currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers and beginning its rollout in the United States to Xfinity Flex customers. In Europe, the XiOne enables the first delivery of video services over IP for Sky customers. The XiOne is the first Comcast connected streaming device that will be made available to all its global customers across Comcast’s Xfinity and Sky operations, and to its syndication partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005249/en/

XiOne - Box and Remote (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed with the flexibility to connect all of Comcast’s video customers across the globe with their favorite entertainment, the XiOne is a plug-and-play device that features faster processing and increased memory, enabling swift switching and navigation in and out of apps. The device supports WiFi 6, 4K UHD, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos and comes with a new simpler and smaller voice remote designed with streamers in mind.

“When Sky joined the Comcast family, we brought together our engineers to share insights, roadmaps, talent, and technology to support our global customers. The launch of our new XiOne device is a direct result of these efforts and underscores how our collaborative development approach can bring new and innovative streaming products to markets faster and more efficiently,” said Charlie Herrin, President of Technology for Comcast.

XiOne is the latest technology developed by Comcast that leverages its global technology platforms, bringing the best hardware, voice technology and aggregated search and discovery to the company’s suite of entertainment and connectivity products. Comcast’s range of devices across Xfinity, Sky and its syndication partners provide incredible experiences that connect, protect and entertain customers around the world.

The XiOne is currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers and is beginning its rollout to new Xfinity Flex customers. Comcast plans to make the device available across more channels and to its Xfinity X1 customers and syndication partners in the future.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 13 360 M - -
Net Debt 2021 88 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 257 B 257 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 56,06 $
Average target price 66,68 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION6.98%257 301
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-5.52%311 038
VIACOMCBS INC.3.76%25 153
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP8.30%15 684
FORMULA ONE GROUP15.23%11 262
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.48.96%6 772