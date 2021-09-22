Comcast : Introduces XiOne – a New 4K, WiFi 6 Global Streaming TV Device

XiOne Represents Comcast’s First Streaming Device Available to its Global Customer Base Across Xfinity, Sky and its Syndication Partners

Comcast today announced the launch of the XiOne, a new global wireless streaming device currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers and beginning its rollout in the United States to Xfinity Flex customers. In Europe, the XiOne enables the first delivery of video services over IP for Sky customers. The XiOne is the first Comcast connected streaming device that will be made available to all its global customers across Comcast’s Xfinity and Sky operations, and to its syndication partners.

XiOne - Box and Remote (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed with the flexibility to connect all of Comcast’s video customers across the globe with their favorite entertainment, the XiOne is a plug-and-play device that features faster processing and increased memory, enabling swift switching and navigation in and out of apps. The device supports WiFi 6, 4K UHD, HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos and comes with a new simpler and smaller voice remote designed with streamers in mind.

“When Sky joined the Comcast family, we brought together our engineers to share insights, roadmaps, talent, and technology to support our global customers. The launch of our new XiOne device is a direct result of these efforts and underscores how our collaborative development approach can bring new and innovative streaming products to markets faster and more efficiently,” said Charlie Herrin, President of Technology for Comcast.

XiOne is the latest technology developed by Comcast that leverages its global technology platforms, bringing the best hardware, voice technology and aggregated search and discovery to the company’s suite of entertainment and connectivity products. Comcast’s range of devices across Xfinity, Sky and its syndication partners provide incredible experiences that connect, protect and entertain customers around the world.

The XiOne is currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers and is beginning its rollout to new Xfinity Flex customers. Comcast plans to make the device available across more channels and to its Xfinity X1 customers and syndication partners in the future.

