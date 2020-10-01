Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comcast : Introducing a Faster and More Powerful xFi Pod to Deliver Whole Home WiFi Coverage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

With the introduction of the next-gen Pod, Xfinity is continuing efforts to offer a comprehensive solution to meet the needs of today's increasingly connected homes by combining Gigabit Internet speeds, whole-home WiFi coverage with powerful gateways and Pods, the ability to control all of the devices connected to WiFi with xFi, and advanced cybersecurity protection free for xFi customers with xFi Advanced Security.

As streaming entertainment options continue to grow, Xfinity Internet-only customers can also easily access their favorite streaming services and manage their connected home devices right on the TV with Xfinity Flex, which is now included with their service. Additionally, all Xfinity customer also have access to Peacock, Comcast NBCUniversal's new streaming service that offers a world-class collection of the best live and on demand programming from NBCUniversal and beyond.

The new Pods come either in a one-pack for $119 or in a two-pack for $199, plus shipping and handling. The packs can be purchased online at www.xfinity.com/xfipods and in Xfinity retail stores.

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 18:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
02:10pCOMCAST : Introducing a Faster and More Powerful xFi Pod to Deliver Whole Home W..
PU
02:03pCOMCAST : Introduces New More Powerful xFi Pod That Delivers Reliably Fast Speed..
BU
11:12aTV news networks to reap ad windfall from U.S. election chaos
RE
09/30Scorsese, Eastwood say U.S. movie theaters may not survive pandemic
RE
09/30EU regulators set November 5 deadline for $38 billion Liberty, Telefonica dea..
RE
09/30COMCAST : Opens Remodeled, Larger Xfinity Store in Spokane
BU
09/30COMCAST : Invests in Growth and Technology Infrastructure
BU
09/29Disney Lays Off 28,000 Workers as Disneyland's Reopening Unclear -- Update
DJ
09/29Disneyland's Reopening Date Remains Unclear
DJ
09/29COMCAST : Universal Pictures, LeBron James' SpringHill sign first-look film deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 102 B - -
Net income 2020 9 136 M - -
Net Debt 2020 90 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 211 B 211 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 50,45 $
Last Close Price 46,26 $
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION2.87%211 320
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.21%224 220
VIACOMCBS INC.-33.26%17 374
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-31.28%11 384
FORMULA ONE GROUP-21.09%8 329
RTL GROUP S.A.-23.56%6 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group