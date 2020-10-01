Comcast : Introducing a Faster and More Powerful xFi Pod to Deliver Whole Home WiFi Coverage

With the introduction of the next-gen Pod, Xfinity is continuing efforts to offer a comprehensive solution to meet the needs of today's increasingly connected homes by combining Gigabit Internet speeds, whole-home WiFi coverage with powerful gateways and Pods, the ability to control all of the devices connected to WiFi with xFi, and advanced cybersecurity protection free for xFi customers with xFi Advanced Security.

As streaming entertainment options continue to grow, Xfinity Internet-only customers can also easily access their favorite streaming services and manage their connected home devices right on the TV with Xfinity Flex, which is now included with their service. Additionally, all Xfinity customer also have access to Peacock, Comcast NBCUniversal's new streaming service that offers a world-class collection of the best live and on demand programming from NBCUniversal and beyond.

The new Pods come either in a one-pack for $119 or in a two-pack for $199, plus shipping and handling. The packs can be purchased online at www.xfinity.com/xfipods and in Xfinity retail stores.