Ethos, Massachusetts Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs and Tech Goes Home Among 16 Nonprofits to Receive Grants

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast announced today that it will reach more than $1 million in investment this year in digital equity grants to 16 organizations in Greater Boston. Recipients include YMCA of Greater Boston, Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, and Elder Services of Cape Cod to support digital access and adoption for residents across Greater Boston. The organizations receiving grants were chosen due to their commitment to digital equity, and the funds will support programs specifically designed to provide residents in Boston and surrounding communities with Internet access and digital skill-building services. Additionally, Comcast surprised Ethos with 120 new laptops to help further support its senior citizens during an event held at the Boston Centers for Youth & Families Hyde Park, one of Comcast's 36 Lift Zones throughout the city.

This announcement is part of Project UP , Comcast's $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through programs and community partnerships that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators.

"More than a decade ago, Comcast set out to close the digital divide. We envisioned a network of community partners and programs that would empower neighborhoods – including those right here in Greater Boston – with the tools to thrive in the growing digital economy: broadband Internet, access to a computer and digital skills training," said Broderick Johnson, Comcast Corporation's Executive Vice President of Public Policy, and Executive Vice President of Digital Equity. "Today's announcement further underscores our longstanding shared commitment with these local nonprofits to help ensure residents can achieve unlimited possibilities."

The recipient organizations will also use the funds to provide their members with digital skills and workforce development opportunities. Additionally, they will help residents learn about the Federal Government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 per month toward their Internet and/or mobile service. Thanks to ACP, eligible Comcast customers can get home Internet through Comcast's Internet Essentials or Internet Essentials Plus at no cost once the federal credit is applied. Internet Essentials customers can also add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data ($45) through Xfinity Mobile for as little as $24.95/month after the ACP benefit is applied.

Ethos, one of the Boston-based grant recipients, will use the funds to support its Digital Aging Program, which provides Boston senior citizens with Internet service connections at their homes, computer access and individualized skill-building opportunities. Ethos program coordinators teach seniors how to use a laptop and search the Internet for healthcare and other resources.

"We are deeply grateful for Comcast's generous $75,000 contribution to our Digital Aging Program," said Valerie Frias, CEO of Ethos. "We have a longstanding commitment to empowering older adults through technology, and the partnership between Comcast and Ethos has been vital to that effort, addressing critical equity and device access disparities in our community. Their support allows us to expand digital literacy training, helping seniors – especially those who have faced disparities – connect with family, access resources and age with confidence. We look forward to our continued partnership in creating a more connected and enriching future for Boston's seniors."

This year, 15 other nonprofits have received grants to further digital equity efforts – such as conducting digital literacy training and hosting ACP awareness events – across eastern Massachusetts: Beats by Girlz, Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center, Cape Cod Community Health Centers, Elder Services of Cape Cod, Foundation for Boston Centers for Youth and Families, Just A Start, Massachusetts Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, New Hampshire Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, Quincy Housing Authority Foundation, Save the Harbor, Tech Goes Home, Timothy Smith Network, Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, YMCA of Greater Boston and YMCA of Martha's Vineyard.

Additional information on how the Boston-area partner organizations will use their digital equity grants:

Tech Goes Home provides digital inclusion programs, enabling each family or individual who completes 15 hours of digital skills training to earn a new computer and, if needed, funding a home Internet connection. Comcast's $200,000 grant will enable Tech Goes Home to expand its ACP outreach and awareness efforts in Massachusetts .

provides digital inclusion programs, enabling each family or individual who completes 15 hours of digital skills training to earn a new computer and, if needed, funding a home Internet connection. Comcast's grant will enable Tech Goes Home to expand its ACP outreach and awareness efforts in . Elder Services of Cape Cod offers computer training to adults over 60 years of age using the Senior Planet curriculum, which is designed to help its members overcome the barriers specific to an older population – from counterintuitive naming conventions to specific software that can enable those with tremors to use a mouse. Comcast's $30,000 grant will fund the creation of a Digital Navigator program to help reach additional senior citizens in need of digital skills support.

"Comcast knows that connecting to the Internet is vital but also understands that building digital literacy skills to develop career pathways and opportunities are critical," said Anthony Bowling, Senior Vice President of Comcast's Greater Boston Region. "That is why we are proud to expand our investments with public, private and nonprofit partners to do our part to help bridge that divide and advance digital equity in the Boston area and beyond."

These efforts are all part of Project UP, Comcast's comprehensive initiative to help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Project UP encompasses digital equity programs such as Internet Essentials, Lift Zones and Digital Navigators. Since its inception in 2011, Comcast's Internet Essentials has connected more than 10 million low-income Americans to broadband service at home, including more than 620,000 in Massachusetts. Additionally, Comcast has launched more than 1,250 Lift Zones in community centers nationwide – with 80 locations in Massachusetts alone – to provide students and families with free, high-speed WiFi. Comcast also has 15 Digital Navigator programs throughout Massachusetts, which include individuals affiliated with trusted community organizations who are trained to help people access the Internet, use devices and acquire digital skills. Once training is complete, these Digital Navigators educate community members in a wide range of digital awareness and literacy skills.

For additional information on Project UP and our digital equity initiatives, visit: https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-invests-more-than-1m-in-grants-to-advance-digital-equity-efforts-across-greater-boston-301970467.html

SOURCE Comcast