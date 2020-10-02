Comcast : James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed until April 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The release of the new James
Bond movie "No Time to Die" has been delayed until April 2021,
the filmmakers said on Friday, as movie theaters struggle to
draw audiences during the coronavirus pandemic.
The movie, from MGM and Comcast Corp's Universal
Pictures, had been scheduled to debut in theaters on Nov. 11.
The movie studios and producers Michael G. Wilson and
Barbara Broccoli said the film was being delayed "in order to be
seen by a worldwide theatrical audience."
"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans
but we now look forward to sharing 'No Time To Die' next year,"
they said in a posting on the official James Bond Twitter
account.
The decision follows disappointing efforts to get Americans
back into movie theaters after the coronavirus pandemic
shuttered cinemas worldwide in March. It is also another setback
for struggling cinema operators.
"Black Widow," "West Side Story" and dozens of other films
that were due out this year have also been pushed into 2021.
The Bond franchise is one of the movie world's most
lucrative, with 2015's "Spectre" raking in $880 million at the
box office worldwide, while "Skyfall" in 2012 grossed more than
$1 billion globally.
"No Time to Die," which cost an estimated $200 million to
produce, marks actor Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007. It
was originally scheduled for April 2020 but was moved at the
start of the pandemic to November.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Rosalba O'Brien)