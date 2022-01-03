Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Comcast Launches New WiFi 6E Gateway – Its Most Powerful WiFi Device to Date

01/03/2022 | 12:02pm EST
Consumers Will Experience Faster Speeds, Lower Latency, and Increased Capacity to Support Massive Influx of Connected Devices in Their Homes

Today, Comcast announced its next generation xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E, offering customers an unbeatable broadband experience with a faster, more reliable wireless connection. Comcast’s most powerful device to date, the new gateway will boost capacity in the home with three WiFi bands – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and a new, 6 GHz band. Together, these WiFi bands reduce interference and increase bandwidth in the home by 3X to support the massive influx of connected devices used by consumers today. The gateway is also Comcast’s first to support the speeds of the future – symmetrical Gigabit speeds – to power the most connected homes of tomorrow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005265/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“The next generation gateway underpins our commitment to providing the best whole-home WiFi experience with the fastest speeds, ultimate control, advanced cybersecurity protection and broad coverage in the home,” said Dave Watson, CEO, Comcast Cable. “We’re also making the latest advancement in WiFi available to our customers today, so their home networks are ready for all of the WiFi 6E capable devices that hit the shelves in the future.”

Consumer benefits and key features of the next generation xFi Gateway include:

  • Most Advanced WiFi Ever – Leveraging next-generation WiFi 6E technology, provides 3X more bandwidth than the previous generation and is capable of twice as many simultaneous connections.
  • Fastest WiFi You Can Get – Combined with Comcast’s efforts to evolve its network to 10G, delivers multigigabit upload and download speeds to help ensure every game console, streaming TV, VR headset, laptop, and more, receive the speeds they need.
  • Instant Internet – Ultra-low lag times for those moments when response times matter most like playing video games, virtual reality, or videoconferencing.
  • IoT for Smart Homes of the Future – Zigbee and Matter compatible, acting as a central connector for IoT and home automation devices like smart lights, plugs and locks, and more.
  • Feature Packed at Great Value – Ultra-low lag, faster speeds, more bandwidth, IoT support – at a fraction of the cost of WiFi 6E devices available in retail that can cost more than $1,000.

In addition to these features, no other Internet provider delivers customers better whole-home coverage and control of their home network than Comcast. Customers who lease the xFi Advanced Gateway receive a full suite of complimentary services and products, including:

  • WiFi Controls – Xfinity xFi is a simple, digital dashboard that gives Xfinity Internet customers total control of their home network; manage device access, set parental controls, and pause WiFi.
  • Advanced Cyber Security Protection – xFi Advanced Security, which helps protect all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and other cyber security threats.
  • Pods – Customers can qualify for one of Comcast’s WiFi extenders, xFi Pods, to extend WiFi coverage to hard-to-reach corners of the home.
  • Streaming – Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device with award-winning voice remote to seamlessly watch and search for content from the Xfinity Stream app, Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and more. Peacock Premium is also included, delivering originals, hit shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” plus films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood’s biggest studios.

The xFi Advanced Gateway was built on Comcast’s global technology platform that enables the company to connect and entertain millions of people to amazing moments and experiences. The gateway will join the more than 75 million Comcast broadband and streaming devices running on this state-of-the-art platform in the United States and abroad.

The xFi Advanced Gateway will begin rolling out to customers over the coming months, starting with those subscribing to Gigabit Internet or the xFi Complete package.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
