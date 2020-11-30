Log in
Comcast : Launching More Than 30 WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Washington

11/30/2020 | 12:01pm EST
Lift Zones in King, Snohomish and Spokane Counties will Provide Safe Spaces with Free Internet to Help Thousands of Low-Income Students Participate in Distance Learning

As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced plans to equip more than 30 different locations in Washington with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” over the next few months. Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast is providing robust WiFi coverage at safe spaces in King, Snohomish and Spokane Counties that are expected to help thousands of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning and do their homework.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201130005711/en/

Comcast Lift Zones in Washington state will provide safe spaces with free internet to help thousands of disadvantaged students participate in distance learning (Photo: Business Wire)

Comcast Lift Zones in Washington state will provide safe spaces with free internet to help thousands of disadvantaged students participate in distance learning (Photo: Business Wire)

Additional Lift Zones sites are currently under consideration for King, Island, Pierce Snohomish and Spokane counties, with the goal to have all locations installed by early 2021. These Lift Zones will feature free WiFi provided by Comcast, which allows students to work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning. This initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.

“Washington State is fortunate to have providers such as Comcast who continue to go above and beyond during this challenging time,” said Russ Elliott, Director- Washington State Broadband Office. “Lift Zones are a welcome addition to our state WiFi initiatives and will be a much-needed program during our seasonal challenges. Thank you to Comcast and the Washington Comcast team.”

Lift Zone sites complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, which has helped connect more than 8 million low-income people to the Internet at home, including more than 340,000 Washingtonians.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind, accelerating the need for comprehensive digital equity and Internet adoption programs to support them,” said Rodrigo Lopez, region senior vice president, Comcast Washington. “We hope these Lift Zones will help those students who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to connect to effective distance learning at home.”

In addition, the company is working with the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) K-12 to connect students in need to internet access at home through the Washington K–12 Internet Access Program. More than 50,000 low-income student households across 75 school districts statewide are eligible to receive Comcast’s Internet Essentials high-speed broadband service for up to the remainder of the 2020/2021 school year.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed Internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed Internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
