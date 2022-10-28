Comcast : Listen to Comcast's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

These remarks include statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. These may include estimates, projections and statements relating to our business plans, objectives and expected operating results, which are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "commit," "plan," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions.

In evaluating these statements, you should consider various factors, including the risks and uncertainties we describe in the "Risk Factors" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include: (1) impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, (2) changes in the competitive environment, (3) changes in business and economic conditions, (4) changes in our programming costs, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) changes in technology, (7) loss of key vendors, (8) adverse decisions in litigation matters, (9) risks associated with acquisitions and strategic initiatives, including Peacock, (10) changes in assumptions underlying our critical accounting judgments and estimates, and (11) other risks described from time to time in reports and other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. The amount and timing of any dividends and share repurchases are subject to business, economic and other relevant factors.