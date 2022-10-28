Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Comcast Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:12 2022-10-28 am EDT
31.19 USD   -2.46%
09:40aComcast : Listen to Comcast's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PU
04:46aPivotal Research Cuts Comcast's Price Target to $42 From $47; Buy Rating Kept
MT
10/28Comcast Reportedly Mulls Sale of Sky Deutschland
CI
Comcast : Listen to Comcast's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

10/28/2022 | 09:40am EDT
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:
These remarks include statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. These may include estimates, projections and statements relating to our business plans, objectives and expected operating results, which are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "commit," "plan," "may," "should," "could," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions.

In evaluating these statements, you should consider various factors, including the risks and uncertainties we describe in the "Risk Factors" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include: (1) impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, (2) changes in the competitive environment, (3) changes in business and economic conditions, (4) changes in our programming costs, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) changes in technology, (7) loss of key vendors, (8) adverse decisions in litigation matters, (9) risks associated with acquisitions and strategic initiatives, including Peacock, (10) changes in assumptions underlying our critical accounting judgments and estimates, and (11) other risks described from time to time in reports and other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. The amount and timing of any dividends and share repurchases are subject to business, economic and other relevant factors.

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 121 B - -
Net income 2022 5 490 M - -
Net Debt 2022 89 536 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 141 B 141 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,8%
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 31,97 $
Average target price 44,24 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-36.48%141 091
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.21.24%6 290
GLOBALSTAR, INC.66.38%3 475
SES S.A.-8.18%2 930
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-11.97%2 178
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-1.46%1 793