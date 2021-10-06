Log in
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
Comcast : NBCUniversal names former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell to lead Peacock

10/06/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
A peacock is pictured outside NBC headquarters at Rockefeller Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal on Wednesday named former Hulu executive Kelly Campbell as president of its streaming service Peacock.

Campbell's arrival comes at a time when NBCUniversal is looking to build a streaming giant in Peacock with an array of offerings from World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's wrestling shows to Super Bowls.

She will start in November and report to Matt Strauss, chairman of direct-to-consumer and international division, NBCUniversal said https://bit.ly/3abuJVd.

Comcast in July had said Peacock had 54 million sign-ups, including over 20 million active monthly accounts.

Campbell stepped down as the president of Walt Disney Co's Hulu earlier this month after more than four years at the streaming service, according to her LinkedIn page. Media reports said she resigned from her role on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal said https://on.wsj.com/3ljkCnY Campbell is succeeding Gidon Katz, who resigned as NBCUniversal's president of the direct-to-consumer division last week.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 13 348 M - -
Net Debt 2021 88 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 261 B 261 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 56,79 $
Average target price 66,84 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION8.38%260 651
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.63%317 288
VIACOMCBS INC.6.20%25 700
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP12.39%16 213
FORMULA ONE GROUP24.18%12 130
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.44.23%6 420