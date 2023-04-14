Comcast NBCUniversal to Donate $25,000 to the United Way of the Mid-South in Support of Tornado Relief Efforts in West Tennessee

Comcast NBCUniversal has announced a $25,000 donation to the United Way of the Mid-South in support of the ongoing disaster relief and recovery efforts in West Tennessee following recent tornadoes and severe storms.

“During times of crisis, it’s essential that we have great partners like Comcast to help support our communities,” said City of Covington Mayor Jan Hensley. “Comcast’s donation to the United Way of the Mid-South will greatly benefit our residents, and we thank them for their investment during this difficult time.”

Comcast and its contractors traveled to impacted areas from across the southeast immediately after the tornado devastated the region. The team worked around the clock, restoring service once network repairs were made and power was restored.

In addition, Comcast deployed several generators to bring impacted customers back online, and its network of Xfinity WiFi hotspots is available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

The company also recently announced the placement of its Xfinity WiFi van in Tipton County. The van provided free Internet connectivity to residents who were without service.

These efforts are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing resources and support to communities during times of unexpected need.

“United Way of the Mid-South has a long history of supporting local communities after natural disasters,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “It is an honor to contribute to their mission and assist impacted residents during this very challenging time.”

