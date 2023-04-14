Advanced search
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
38.05 USD   +1.09%
Comcast NBCUniversal to Donate $25,000 to the United Way of the Mid-South in Support of Tornado Relief Efforts in West Tennessee
BU
02:04aJames Murdoch's Bodhi Tree slashes planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18
RE
04/13Leading Washington State Recycling Company Seamlessly Expands Environmental Services Footprint with Comcast Business Partnership
AQ
Comcast NBCUniversal to Donate $25,000 to the United Way of the Mid-South in Support of Tornado Relief Efforts in West Tennessee

04/14/2023 | 08:02am EDT
Comcast NBCUniversal has announced a $25,000 donation to the United Way of the Mid-South in support of the ongoing disaster relief and recovery efforts in West Tennessee following recent tornadoes and severe storms.

“During times of crisis, it’s essential that we have great partners like Comcast to help support our communities,” said City of Covington Mayor Jan Hensley. “Comcast’s donation to the United Way of the Mid-South will greatly benefit our residents, and we thank them for their investment during this difficult time.”

Comcast and its contractors traveled to impacted areas from across the southeast immediately after the tornado devastated the region. The team worked around the clock, restoring service once network repairs were made and power was restored.

In addition, Comcast deployed several generators to bring impacted customers back online, and its network of Xfinity WiFi hotspots is available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

The company also recently announced the placement of its Xfinity WiFi van in Tipton County. The van provided free Internet connectivity to residents who were without service.

These efforts are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing resources and support to communities during times of unexpected need.

“United Way of the Mid-South has a long history of supporting local communities after natural disasters,” said Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s Regional Senior Vice President. “It is an honor to contribute to their mission and assist impacted residents during this very challenging time.”

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 120 B - -
Net income 2023 13 954 M - -
Net Debt 2023 90 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
EV / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 186 000
Free-Float 81,8%
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 38,05 $
Average target price 43,37 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President
Jason S. Armstrong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Chief Diversity Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION8.81%160 421
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.15.68%7 526
SES S.A.0.49%2 971
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-20.30%1 920
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY7.20%1 780
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-11.21%1 698
