Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast NBCUniversal to Provide Live 8K Virtual Reality Coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics

02/04/2022 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Through the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity App, Viewers Can Watch 150+ Hours of Olympic VR Coverage in Spectacular 8K Resolution

VR Coverage of Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, Snowboarding and More

Comcast NBCUniversal today announced the launch of the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app. Available for the first time in stunning 8K resolution, the app will feature more than 150 hours of live and on demand interactive virtual reality coverage of the Beijing Olympic Games, bringing viewers across the nation closer than ever to Team USA and the world’s athletes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005283/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We strive to create innovative viewing experiences so immersive it rivals being at the Winter Olympics live,” said Sophia Ahmad, Executive Vice President, Xfinity Consumer Services. “Our robust network makes it possible for Xfinity customers to get closer to the action than ever before, experiencing for the first-time ever, the Games in 8K VR.”

Developed in collaboration with product and technical teams across NBCU and Comcast, the app leverages innovations from our global company, bringing industry-leading VR technology to the U.S. through the lens of the Olympic Games.

“Partnering with global colleagues across Comcast, our 8K virtual reality experience for the Winter Games will offer fans a one-of-a-kind viewing experience where they feel as if they’re fully immersed in their favorite sports, cheering Team USA athletes to victory,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics.

All pay-TV customers in the U.S. can authenticate with their TV Everywhere credentials and enjoy more than 150 hours of immersive 8K coverage including:

  • Live and on-demand coverage of six popular sports including figure skating, hockey and snowboarding in an immersive 180-degree environment. Select events will offer viewers the option to switch between different cameras to get alternative vantage points.
  • Live and on-demand coverage of the Opening Ceremony, where viewers will have an athlete-level view of the event and get to experience the rush of walking for their country as an Olympian.
  • Features and highlights from 10 additional sports throughout the Games, including alpine skiing, bobsled and speed skating.
  • Live and on-demand coverage of the Closing Ceremony.
  • Pre-Games features leading up to the Opening Ceremony.

Viewers can also host a virtual Olympics watch party and invite up to three friends to join their virtual suite where they can interact together and enjoy immersive live coverage of Olympic events as if they were in the same room.

The NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app is now available to download from the Meta Quest 2 app store.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
09:31aComcast NBCUniversal to Provide Live 8K Virtual Reality Coverage of the 2022 Winter Oly..
BU
02/02COMCAST CORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
02/02Comcast, ViacomCBS Receive Full Regulatory Approval for Streaming Joint Venture
MT
02/02Comcast and ViacomCBS Announce Full Regulatory Approval for SkyShowtime
BU
02/02Comcast Corporation and ViacomCBS Inc. Announce Full Regulatory Approval for SkyShowtim..
CI
02/02FreeWheel Introduces Partner Certification Program and Online Portal to Facilitate its ..
BU
02/02EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Gain After -3-
DJ
02/01Comcast to Provide Winter Olympics Coverage Across US Entertainment Platforms
MT
02/01Comcast expands broadband to new customers and businesses across washington state
AQ
02/01Comcast expands broadband to new customers and businesses across washington state
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 122 B - -
Net income 2022 14 760 M - -
Net Debt 2022 85 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 225 B 225 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 49,64 $
Average target price 62,39 $
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-1.37%225 030
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-9.59%254 920
VIACOMCBS INC.9.68%21 556
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-5.09%15 943
FORMULA ONE GROUP-5.36%13 687
ITV PLC2.08%6 151