Comcast NBCUniversal to Provide Live 8K Virtual Reality Coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics

Through the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity App, Viewers Can Watch 150+ Hours of Olympic VR Coverage in Spectacular 8K Resolution

VR Coverage of Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Figure Skating, Ice Hockey, Snowboarding and More

Comcast NBCUniversal today announced the launch of the NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app. Available for the first time in stunning 8K resolution, the app will feature more than 150 hours of live and on demand interactive virtual reality coverage of the Beijing Olympic Games, bringing viewers across the nation closer than ever to Team USA and the world’s athletes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005283/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We strive to create innovative viewing experiences so immersive it rivals being at the Winter Olympics live,” said Sophia Ahmad, Executive Vice President, Xfinity Consumer Services. “Our robust network makes it possible for Xfinity customers to get closer to the action than ever before, experiencing for the first-time ever, the Games in 8K VR.”

Developed in collaboration with product and technical teams across NBCU and Comcast, the app leverages innovations from our global company, bringing industry-leading VR technology to the U.S. through the lens of the Olympic Games.

“Partnering with global colleagues across Comcast, our 8K virtual reality experience for the Winter Games will offer fans a one-of-a-kind viewing experience where they feel as if they’re fully immersed in their favorite sports, cheering Team USA athletes to victory,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics.

All pay-TV customers in the U.S. can authenticate with their TV Everywhere credentials and enjoy more than 150 hours of immersive 8K coverage including:

Live and on-demand coverage of six popular sports including figure skating, hockey and snowboarding in an immersive 180-degree environment. Select events will offer viewers the option to switch between different cameras to get alternative vantage points.

Live and on-demand coverage of the Opening Ceremony, where viewers will have an athlete-level view of the event and get to experience the rush of walking for their country as an Olympian.

Features and highlights from 10 additional sports throughout the Games, including alpine skiing, bobsled and speed skating.

Live and on-demand coverage of the Closing Ceremony.

Pre-Games features leading up to the Opening Ceremony.

Viewers can also host a virtual Olympics watch party and invite up to three friends to join their virtual suite where they can interact together and enjoy immersive live coverage of Olympic events as if they were in the same room.

The NBC Olympics VR by Xfinity app is now available to download from the Meta Quest 2 app store.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005283/en/