  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:11 2023-01-06 am EST
37.53 USD   +1.47%
09:33aComcast Names Armstrong CFO, Succeeding Cavanagh
DJ
09:20aComcast Names Jason Armstrong as Finance Chief
MT
09:02aComcast Promotes Jason S. Armstrong to Chief Financial Officer
BU
Comcast Names Armstrong CFO, Succeeding Cavanagh

01/06/2023 | 09:33am EST
By Will Feuer


Comcast Corp. said it has named Jason Armstrong as its chief financial officer, succeeding Mike Cavanagh, who was recently named president of the company.

Mr. Armstrong has worked at the cable and entertainment giant in various finance roles for about nine years, and most recently served as deputy CFO of the company. Mr. Cavanagh had served as CFO of Comcast since 2015, and was named to the additional post of president in October.

The elevation of Mr. Armstrong comes as the cable and media sector faces a rapidly shifting landscape. Many cable providers face cord-cutting customers amid heightened competition from streaming services.

Comcast's investments in growing its streaming service, Peacock, has also weighed on profitability in the company's media business. A recent deterioration in the ad market amid uncertainty over the economic landscape is also weighing on media companies.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 0932ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 121 B - -
Net income 2022 5 429 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 617 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 160 B 160 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 36,98 $
Average target price 42,17 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President & Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION5.75%159 880
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.3.46%6 682
SES S.A.4.53%2 985
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-1.50%2 359
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS2.01%1 859
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY1.20%1 681