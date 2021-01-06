Comcast : Names New Group CEO for Sky

By Allison Prang

Comcast Corp. named a new group chief executive for Sky and said the operation's CEO will switch over to be Sky's executive chairman.

Comcast said Dana Strong, who has worked at Comcast Cable's president of consumer services, will become the new group CEO at Sky, Comcast's European pay television services business, and that Jeremy Darroch will jump from group CEO of Sky to serve as its executive chairman. Mr. Darroch has been Sky's CEO for more than a decade.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 0840ET