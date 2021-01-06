Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
01/06 09:00:30 am
48.465 USD   -3.03%
COMCAST : Names New Group CEO for Sky
DJ
08:08aCOMCAST : Announces Leadership Transition at Sky
BU
01/05COMCAST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Comcast : Names New Group CEO for Sky

01/06/2021 | 08:41am EST
By Allison Prang

Comcast Corp. named a new group chief executive for Sky and said the operation's CEO will switch over to be Sky's executive chairman.

Comcast said Dana Strong, who has worked at Comcast Cable's president of consumer services, will become the new group CEO at Sky, Comcast's European pay television services business, and that Jeremy Darroch will jump from group CEO of Sky to serve as its executive chairman. Mr. Darroch has been Sky's CEO for more than a decade.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 0840ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 B - -
Net income 2020 8 945 M - -
Net Debt 2020 91 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 54,21 $
Last Close Price 49,98 $
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.62%228 675
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-1.51%323 063
VIACOMCBS INC.-0.72%22 853
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-2.48%14 438
FORMULA ONE GROUP-4.37%9 344
RTL GROUP S.A.1.21%7 582
