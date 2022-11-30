Advanced search
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16 2022-11-30 pm EST
36.07 USD   +1.66%
Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Lacey

11/30/2022 | 01:37pm EST
EQS-News: Comcast Washington
Comcast Opens New Xfinity Store in Lacey

30.11.2022 / 19:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Comcast has opened a new Xfinity store in Lacey to meet the needs of its local customers in Pierce County. Located at 4104 Martin Way East, #106, Olympia, WA 98516, the 1,800 square foot store features an interactive design and provides a destination for visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity products and services – from smart home security solutions to Xfinity Mobile and Supersonic WiFi, which is capable of delivering speeds faster than 1 Gbps, as well as Comcast Business services.

Visitors to the store can engage with a dedicated team of knowledgeable sales consultants to learn more about their current services or devices, see firsthand how Xfinity apps make it easy for them to manage their accounts, sign up for all Xfinity services, address any service needs and return or acquire equipment. In addition to offering Comcast’s industry-leading consumer products and services, the new store provides Mill Creek and Snohomish County residents with a convenient retail location to receive customer support, turn in used equipment, pay their bill and more.

People visiting Xfinity stores can also speak with sales consultants about the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income residents with $30 per month toward their Internet or mobile bills – including all Xfinity Internet plans, Xfinity Mobile and Internet Essentials.

For local businesses interested in utilizing the latest in internet and technology solutions, the store also has a dedicated space for Comcast Business customers and prospects to discuss their business technology needs with a subject matter expert.

The new Xfinity Store is the latest example of the company’s continued investment made in Washington state. Comcast has invested $1B in technology and infrastructure in Washington during the last three years, including expansion and upgrades to its network. As a result, more than 2.8 Washington homes and businesses have access to Xfinity and Comcast Business products and services, including speeds of 1.2 gigs or more from our network.

Store Information

The new Lacey Xfinity store is open Mon.-Sat. 10am-8pm and Sun. 11am-6pm.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact Details

Jack Follman

jack_follman@comcast.com

Company Website

https://washington.comcast.com/


News Source: News Direct

30.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Comcast Washington
United States
ISIN: US20030N1019
EQS News ID: 1502279

 
End of News EQS News Service

1502279  30.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1502279&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 121 B - -
Net income 2022 5 558 M - -
Net Debt 2022 88 512 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 153 B 153 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 189 000
Free-Float 82,4%
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh President & Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-29.51%153 395
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.24.78%6 473
GLOBALSTAR, INC.62.93%3 403
SES S.A.-1.78%3 053
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS-26.74%1 873
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY-4.74%1 753