Comcast : RISE Awards 28 Black-Owned, Small Businesses in Colorado with Marketing and Technology Resources and Makeovers

Multi-year Program Opens Eligibility to Small Businesses Owned by Black, Indigenous and People of Color across Colorado

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today announced the first round of Comcast RISE award recipients — over 700 businesses will receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or technology upgrades from Comcast Business, based on the specific needs. This includes 28 small businesses in Colorado, from restaurants and salons to professional services and retail shops. In addition, 3,300 small businesses have already signed up to receive the Comcast RISE monthly newsletter, which will offer free marketing insights and resources.

Today, the next phase of Comcast RISE, the multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in October to help strengthen small businesses hard hit by COVID-19, opens up eligibility to include Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC)-owned, small businesses. They can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

“I decided to open my ice cream shop, MyKings Ice Cream, on March 1, which was about 15 days before the world pandemic hit. It has been hard to staff, and I just want the shop to fully function. In order to do that, we need help with our website, payroll system and other tools to help make the business succeed. I know ice cream, not technology,” said Le’Day Grant of Denver, Colorado and one of our Comcast RISE recipients. “I am looking forward to partnering with Comcast Business and to receiving our technology makeover, as it will set MyKings Ice Cream up to succeed and grow.”

The recipients in Colorado include:

Aurora

Bonding to the Beat, Aurora

Dianne Myles LLC DBA Dope Mom Life, Aurora

Different Strokes Paint n Sip Art Studio, Aurora

FIT & NU, Aurora

Maxx Impact Group, Aurora

Colorado Springs/Pueblo

Autosearch USA, Colorado Springs

Family ROCS, Colorado Springs

Harrison Hunter, Colorado Springs

TKD Holdings, Inc., Colorado Springs

Collaborative Educational Supportive Services, LLC, Pueblo

Denver Metro

Bar Helix, Denver

Bodies By Perseverance, Denver

Discovered, Denver

Jackson Elite Tax & Consulting, LLC, Denver

Lawrence & Larimer Clothing + Supply Co., Denver

Louis Jackson Consulting, Denver

MyKings Ice Cream, Denver

Polly & Company, Inc., Denver

REAL Property Inspections LLC, Denver

Sports Innovated Technology, Denver

Sweet Savour Cakery LLC, Denver

Victory Clothing Boutique, Denver

Yarn Shoppe Denver, Denver

Konjo Ethiopian Food, Edgewater

Syn Ack Fin Network & Computer Services, LLC, Glendale

BCM Global Technologies Consultants, Inc, Highlands Ranch

Purple Moon Family Childcare LLC, Northglenn

Fort Collins:

Bogdaniec Concierge Services LLC, Fort Collins

The first phase of Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment,” focused on U.S. Black-owned, small businesses, those hit hardest by the pandemic according to a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research. Comcast RISE brings together two of the company’s brands — Comcast Business and Effectv, both with expertise in the small business space — to empower business owners with the expertise and resources needed to navigate the economic effects of the pandemic.

“We created Comcast RISE to partner with small businesses and give them access to tools to help them survive the pandemic and thrive. As we’ve gone through the selection process, it’s been so powerful to hear these business owners’ stories and see the tangible ways that we can help grow their businesses and impact their communities,” said Teresa Ward-Maupin, SVP for Digital and Customer Experience at Comcast Business. “I could not be more pleased to open this program to the entire BIPOC community and continue this positive momentum.”

“Fueling the success of small businesses is what our business is all about. We partner with them to better understand their needs and what we can do to help them grow. Our success is their success,” said James Lavallee, Vice President, Sales Marketing, Effectv. “That’s why, at a time when so many in our small business communities are struggling, it’s incredibly humbling to be able to give back and share our knowledge and resources with those hardest by the pandemic. We want to help our partners and communities rise.”

Comcast RISE consists of the following main components:

A media and technology resources program: This pillar combines Effectv’s renowned media platform and marketing expertise, its award-winning creative agency, Mnemonic, and state-of-the-art technical support from Comcast Business to help small businesses foster and elevate growth. Recipients will receive help with their marketing, media campaigns and creation of 30-second commercials, as well as equipment and technology upgrades, including: Consulting: Advertising and marketing consultations with local Effectv marketing, research and creative teams to gain insights on how to grow your business. Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period. Creative Production: Turnkey :30 TV commercial production for their businesses. Technology Makeovers: Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for tech makeover services.)

Business resources to help with curated content: Comcast has launched the Comcast RISE destination complete with aggregated small business news, tips, insights and more on the X1 platform. The destination is designed to help businesses grow by empowering them through education, inspiration and entertainment. Just say “Comcast RISE” into the X1 voice remote.

Grants: In early 2021, Comcast will be awarding grants of up to $10,000 each for U.S.-based small and diverse businesses that have been in operations for three to five years.

Comcast RISE is part of a larger $100 million Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative that Comcast launched this summer. In June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the development of a comprehensive, multiyear plan to allocate $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability.

Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply, for more information and the latest updates.

