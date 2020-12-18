Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION

Comcast : Serie A aims to raise 3.5 billion euros from domestic rights sale - sources

12/18/2020 | 11:10am EST
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A aims to raise at least 1.15 billion euros ($1.4 billion) per season over the next three years from the sale of pay-TV rights for its home market, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

At a meeting on Friday, clubs approved the terms of a tender that will likely be launched in January, the sources said.

Under a three-year contract expiring in 2021, Serie A raised 973 million euros per season from the sale of its domestic licenses to Comcast's unit SKY and global sports provider DAZN

The League did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Serie A is hiving off its media rights business and selling a minority stake in the unit to private equity investors, in a move aimed at propping up revenues in the face of the pandemic.

Also on Friday, Amazon said it has secured exclusive rights to screen top European Champions League soccer matches in Italy on its Prime Video platform for the 2021-2024 seasons, in its first foray into broadcasting sports events in the country.

($1 = 0.8168 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)


© Reuters 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 B - -
Net income 2020 8 951 M - -
Net Debt 2020 91 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 235 B 235 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,18x
EV / Sales 2021 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 53,66 $
Last Close Price 51,36 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION14.21%234 989
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY20.00%314 210
VIACOMCBS INC.-13.75%22 393
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-9.47%14 807
FORMULA ONE GROUP-8.04%9 697
RTL GROUP S.A.-9.05%7 517
