Comcast : Summary of Segment Reporting Changes - Form 8-K
03/13/2023 | 09:08am EDT
Summary of Segment Reporting Changes
The following table presents a reconciliation of previously reported segment results for the years ended 2021 and 2022 to our segment results under the new segment structure, including: (1) the presentation of Cable Communications results in the Residential Connectivity & Platforms and Business Services Connectivity segments and (2) the presentation of Sky's results across the Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Entertainment segments, and Corporate & Other.
Year ended December 31, 2021
Year ended December 31, 2022
($ in millions; unaudited)
As Originally Reported
Cable Communications to Connectivity & Platforms Segments
Sky to New Segments
Recast
As Originally Reported
Cable Communications to Connectivity & Platforms Segments
Sky to New Segments
Recast
Revenue
Cable Communications
$
64,328
$
(64,328)
$
-
$
66,318
$
(66,318)
$
-
Residential Connectivity & Platforms
56,295
16,399
72,694
57,532
14,854
72,386
Business Services Connectivity
8,033
23
8,056
8,786
33
8,819
Total Connectivity & Platforms
-
64,328
16,423
80,750
-
66,318
14,887
81,205
NBCUniversal / Content & Experiences
Media
22,780
4,626
27,406
23,406
3,313
26,719
Studios
9,449
628
10,077
11,622
635
12,257
Theme Parks
5,051
5,051
7,541
7,541
Headquarters & Other
87
87
75
75
Eliminations
(3,048)
(3,048)
(3,442)
(3,442)
Total NBCUniversal / Content & Experiences
34,319
-
5,254
39,574
39,203
-
3,948
43,151
Sky
20,285
(20,285)
-
17,946
(17,946)
-
Corporate & Other
461
2,383
2,844
863
1,799
2,662
Eliminations
(3,008)
(3,775)
(6,783)
(2,903)
(2,688)
(5,590)
Total Consolidated Revenue
$
116,385
$
-
$
-
$
116,385
$
121,427
$
-
$
-
$
121,427
Adjusted EBITDA1
Cable Communications
$
28,097
$
(28,097)
$
-
$
29,403
$
(29,403)
$
-
Residential Connectivity & Platforms
23,401
1,787
25,188
24,327
1,785
26,111
Business Services Connectivity
4,696
(14)
4,682
5,077
(17)
5,060
Total Connectivity & Platforms
-
28,097
1,773
29,871
-
29,403
1,768
31,171
NBCUniversal / Content & Experiences
Media
4,569
564
5,133
3,212
386
3,598
Studios
884
(5)
879
942
19
961
Theme Parks
1,267
1,267
2,683
2,683
Headquarters & Other
(840)
(840)
(881)
(881)
Eliminations
(205)
(205)
(2)
(2)
Total NBCUniversal / Content & Experiences
5,675
-
559
6,234
5,955
-
405
6,360
Sky
2,359
(2,359)
-
2,526
(2,526)
-
Corporate & Other
(1,358)
27
(1,331)
(1,361)
352
(1,008)
Eliminations
(65)
-
(65)
(64)
-
(64)
Total Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1
$
34,708
$
-
$
-
$
34,708
$
36,459
$
-
$
-
$
36,459
1Adjusted EBITDA is the measure of profit and loss for our segments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional information, including a reconciliation from net income attributable to Comcast Corporation to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.
1
Recast Segment Operating Results
The following tables present our segment operating results for 2021 and 2022 under the new segment structure:
2021
2022
($ in millions; unaudited)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
Revenue
Domestic Broadband
$
5,600
$
5,717
$
5,801
$
5,861
$
22,979
$
6,050
$
6,107
$
6,135
$
6,177
$
24,469
Domestic Wireless
513
556
603
709
2,380
677
722
789
883
3,071
International Connectivity
762
794
840
896
3,293
840
791
842
953
3,426
Residential Connectivity
6,875
7,067
7,245
7,466
28,652
7,568
7,620
7,766
8,013
30,966
Video
8,191
8,232
8,080
7,936
32,440
8,002
7,793
7,428
7,273
30,496
Advertising
1,001
1,128
1,097
1,282
4,507
1,073
1,112
1,079
1,283
4,546
Other
1,785
1,805
1,759
1,747
7,095
1,698
1,607
1,561
1,512
6,378
Residential Connectivity & Platforms
17,851
18,232
18,180
18,431
72,694
18,340
18,131
17,833
18,081
72,386
Business Services Connectivity
1,946
1,983
2,008
2,119
8,056
2,172
2,203
2,215
2,230
8,819
Total Connectivity & Platforms
19,797
20,215
20,188
20,550
80,750
20,512
20,335
20,048
20,311
81,205
Change
3.6
%
0.6
%
(0.7)
%
(1.2)
%
0.6
%
Constant Currency Change1
4.4
%
2.9
%
2.3
%
1.4
%
2.7
%
Domestic Advertising
2,072
2,161
3,230
2,714
10,177
3,310
2,131
2,089
2,829
10,360
Domestic Distribution
2,403
2,358
2,896
2,423
10,080
2,938
2,558
2,497
2,532
10,525
International Networks
1,268
1,288
1,221
1,282
5,060
995
970
872
893
3,729
Other
458
521
542
569
2,090
515
529
547
514
2,105
Total Media
6,202
6,328
7,889
6,988
27,406
7,758
6,188
6,005
6,768
26,719
Content Licensing
2,204
1,962
1,960
2,067
8,193
2,429
2,269
2,267
2,382
9,348
Theatrical
39
198
307
147
691
168
550
673
216
1,607
Other
282
245
273
392
1,193
310
298
356
339
1,302
Total Studios
2,525
2,406
2,540
2,606
10,077
2,907
3,117
3,296
2,938
12,257
Theme Parks
619
1,095
1,449
1,887
5,051
1,560
1,804
2,064
2,114
7,541
Headquarters & Other
16
22
28
22
87
16
8
22
29
75
Eliminations
(1,043)
(534)
(654)
(817)
(3,048)
(901)
(664)
(909)
(968)
(3,442)
Total Content & Experiences
8,319
9,316
11,252
10,686
39,574
11,339
10,453
10,477
10,881
43,151
Corporate & Other
723
731
650
740
2,844
713
617
601
731
2,662
Eliminations
(1,635)
(1,716)
(1,793)
(1,641)
(6,783)
(1,554)
(1,389)
(1,277)
(1,370)
(5,590)
Total Consolidated Revenue
$
27,205
$
28,546
$
30,298
$
30,336
$
116,385
$
31,010
$
30,016
$
29,849
$
30,552
$
121,427
1Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional information, including a reconciliation of constant currency amounts.
2
2021
2022
($ in millions; unaudited)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
Costs and Expenses, Excluding Depreciation and Amortization1
Residential Connectivity & Platforms
$
11,674
$
11,707
$
11,805
$
12,320
$
47,506
$
11,729
$
11,399
$
11,138
$
12,009
$
46,275
Business Services Connectivity
792
830
827
925
3,374
938
941
927
953
3,759
Total Connectivity & Platforms
12,466
12,537
12,632
13,245
50,880
12,668
12,339
12,065
12,962
50,033
Change
1.6
%
(1.6)
%
(4.5)
%
(2.1)
%
(1.7)
%
Constant Currency Change2
2.7
%
1.5
%
(0.4)
%
1.6
%
1.4
%
Supplemental Connectivity & Platforms Detail
Programming
5,199
5,176
5,069
5,098
20,542
4,884
4,679
4,464
4,473
18,500
Marketing & Promotion
1,213
1,274
1,309
1,384
5,180
1,332
1,296
1,246
1,227
5,101
Direct Product Costs
1,122
1,152
1,200
1,427
4,901
1,339
1,329
1,377
1,553
5,598
Technical & Support
1,855
1,873
1,951
2,003
7,682
1,949
1,916
1,911
1,945
7,721
Customer Service
776
759
748
735
3,018
736
720
712
702
2,870
Other
2,301
2,303
2,354
2,598
9,557
2,429
2,399
2,354
3,062
10,244
Total Connectivity & Platforms
12,466
12,537
12,632
13,245
50,880
12,668
12,339
12,065
12,962
50,033
Programming & Production
3,742
3,838
5,220
4,599
17,398
5,221
3,405
3,919
5,104
17,650
Marketing & Promotion
222
238
382
422
1,264
426
291
365
439
1,520
Other
819
854
917
1,022
3,611
929
972
1,042
1,008
3,951
Total Media
4,783
4,930
6,518
6,042
22,273
6,577
4,669
5,326
6,550
23,121
Programming & Production
1,746
1,782
1,868
2,047
7,443
2,122
2,392
2,149
2,115
8,778
Marketing & Promotion
124
296
339
320
1,079
327
531
388
452
1,699
Other
162
172
148
195
677
213
196
207
203
819
Total Studios
2,032
2,250
2,355
2,562
9,198
2,662
3,120
2,744
2,770
11,296
Theme Parks
680
874
1,015
1,213
3,783
1,109
1,173
1,244
1,332
4,858
Headquarters & Other
225
208
276
219
927
208
145
221
382
956
Eliminations
(833)
(518)
(642)
(850)
(2,843)
(839)
(688)
(849)
(1,064)
(3,440)
Total Content & Experiences
6,888
7,743
9,522
9,185
33,340
9,716
8,419
8,686
9,970
36,791
Corporate & Other1
1,082
1,057
881
1,156
4,175
948
784
919
1,019
3,670
Eliminations
(1,644)
(1,717)
(1,695)
(1,662)
(6,718)
(1,472)
(1,353)
(1,303)
(1,398)
(5,526)
Total Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses, Excluding Depreciation and Amortization1
$
18,792
$
19,620
$
21,341
$
21,925
$
81,677
$
21,859
$
20,189
$
20,367
$
22,552
$
84,968
1Costs and expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, presented in these trending schedules do not include certain amounts that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, such as impairments of goodwill and long-lived assets and other operating gains and losses. Corporate & Other also excludes $12 million, $36 million, $30 million, $9 million, $33 million, $(9) million, $(9) million and $(2) million of Sky transaction-related costs and costs related to our investment portfolio in first quarter 2021, second quarter 2021, third quarter 2021, fourth quarter 2021, first quarter 2022, second quarter 2022, third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2022, respectively, as these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments relating to Sky totaling $8.6 billion were recorded in the third quarter of 2022 and are not included in these trending schedules.
2Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional information, including a reconciliation of constant currency amounts.
3
2021
2022
($ in millions; unaudited)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
Adjusted EBITDA1
Residential Connectivity & Platforms
$
6,177
$
6,525
$
6,375
$
6,111
$
25,188
$
6,611
$
6,733
$
6,695
$
6,073
$
26,111
Business Services Connectivity
1,154
1,153
1,181
1,195
4,682
1,233
1,263
1,288
1,276
5,060
Total Connectivity & Platforms
7,331
7,678
7,556
7,306
29,871
7,844
7,995
7,983
7,349
31,171
Change
7.0
%
4.1
%
5.6
%
0.6
%
4.4
%
Constant Currency Change2
7.2
%
5.0
%
6.6
%
1.0
%
5.0
%
Media
1,418
1,398
1,371
946
5,133
1,181
1,520
679
218
3,598
Studios
492
156
186
45
879
245
(3)
551
168
961
Theme Parks
(61)
221
434
674
1,267
451
632
819
782
2,683
Headquarters & Other
(209)
(186)
(248)
(197)
(840)
(191)
(137)
(199)
(353)
(881)
Eliminations
(210)
(15)
(12)
33
(205)
(62)
23
(59)
97
(2)
Total Content & Experiences
1,431
1,573
1,730
1,501
6,234
1,623
2,034
1,791
911
6,360
Corporate & Other
(358)
(326)
(231)
(416)
(1,331)
(235)
(167)
(318)
(288)
(1,008)
Eliminations
10
2
(98)
21
(65)
(82)
(36)
26
28
(64)
Total Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1
$
8,413
$
8,927
$
8,957
$
8,411
$
34,708
$
9,150
$
9,827
$
9,482
$
8,000
$
36,459
1Adjusted EBITDA is the measure of profit and loss for our segments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional information, including a reconciliation from net income attributable to Comcast Corporation to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.
2Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional information, including a reconciliation of constant currency amounts.
4
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of certain of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, and by our investment activities, including the results of entities that we do not consolidate, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. It is also a significant performance measure in our annual incentive compensation programs. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation before net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax expense, investment and other income (loss), net, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating gains and losses (such as impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets), if any. From time to time we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance.
A reconciliation from net income attributable to Comcast Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA is presented below:
2021
2022
($ in millions; unaudited)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation
$
3,329
$
3,738
$
4,035
$
3,057
$
14,159
$
3,549
$
3,396
$
(4,598)
$
3,024
$
5,370
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(37)
(108)
(104)
(77)
(325)
(73)
(155)
(68)
(150)
(445)
Income tax expense
1,119
2,000
1,235
905
5,259
1,288
1,261
1,014
797
4,359
Investment and other (income) loss, net
(391)
(1,216)
(766)
(183)
(2,557)
(188)
897
266
(114)
861
Interest expense
1,018
1,093
1,050
1,120
4,281
993
968
960
974
3,896
Depreciation
2,117
2,113
2,177
2,220
8,628
2,213
2,162
2,150
2,199
8,724
Amortization
1,245
1,270
1,301
1,361
5,176
1,335
1,306
1,183
1,273
5,097
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,583
-
8,583
Adjustments
12
36
30
9
87
33
(9)
(9)
(2)
13
Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,413
$
8,927
$
8,957
$
8,411
$
34,708
$
9,150
$
9,827
$
9,482
$
8,000
$
36,459
Constant Currency
Constant currency and constant currency growth rates are non-GAAP financial measures that present our results of operations excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Certain of our businesses, including Connectivity & Platforms, have operations outside the United States that are conducted in local currencies. As a result, the comparability of the financial results reported in U.S. dollars is affected by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In our Connectivity & Platforms segments, we use constant currency and constant currency growth rates to evaluate the underlying performance of the businesses, and we believe they are helpful for investors because such measures present operating results on a comparable basis year over year to evaluate their underlying performance.
5
Constant currency and constant currency growth rates are calculated by comparing the results for each comparable prior year period adjusted to reflect the average exchange rates from each current year period presented, rather than the actual exchange rates that were in effect during the respective periods.
Reconciliations of total Connectivity & Platforms constant currency amounts used in determining constant currency changes are presented below:
($ in millions; unaudited)
2021
Revenue
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY
As reported
$
19,797
$
20,215
$
20,188
$
20,550
$
80,750
Effects of foreign currency
(143)
(444)
(594)
(520)
(1,702)
Constant currency amounts
$
19,654
$
19,770
$
19,594
$
20,030
$
79,049
($ in millions; unaudited)
2021
Costs and expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization
