Comcast : Summary of Segment Reporting Changes - Form 8-K

03/13/2023 | 09:08am EDT
Summary of Segment Reporting Changes
The following table presents a reconciliation of previously reported segment results for the years ended 2021 and 2022 to our segment results under the new segment structure, including: (1) the presentation of Cable Communications results in the Residential Connectivity & Platforms and Business Services Connectivity segments and (2) the presentation of Sky's results across the Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Entertainment segments, and Corporate & Other.

Year ended December 31, 2021 Year ended December 31, 2022

($ in millions; unaudited) 		As Originally Reported Cable Communications to Connectivity & Platforms Segments Sky to New Segments Recast As Originally Reported Cable Communications to Connectivity & Platforms Segments Sky to New Segments Recast
Revenue
Cable Communications $ 64,328 $ (64,328) $ - $ 66,318 $ (66,318) $ -
Residential Connectivity & Platforms 56,295 16,399 72,694 57,532 14,854 72,386
Business Services Connectivity 8,033 23 8,056 8,786 33 8,819
Total Connectivity & Platforms - 64,328 16,423 80,750 - 66,318 14,887 81,205
NBCUniversal / Content & Experiences
Media 22,780 4,626 27,406 23,406 3,313 26,719
Studios 9,449 628 10,077 11,622 635 12,257
Theme Parks 5,051 5,051 7,541 7,541
Headquarters & Other 87 87 75 75
Eliminations (3,048) (3,048) (3,442) (3,442)
Total NBCUniversal / Content & Experiences 34,319 - 5,254 39,574 39,203 - 3,948 43,151
Sky 20,285 (20,285) - 17,946 (17,946) -
Corporate & Other 461 2,383 2,844 863 1,799 2,662
Eliminations (3,008) (3,775) (6,783) (2,903) (2,688) (5,590)
Total Consolidated Revenue $ 116,385 $ - $ - $ 116,385 $ 121,427 $ - $ - $ 121,427
Adjusted EBITDA1
Cable Communications $ 28,097 $ (28,097) $ - $ 29,403 $ (29,403) $ -
Residential Connectivity & Platforms 23,401 1,787 25,188 24,327 1,785 26,111
Business Services Connectivity 4,696 (14) 4,682 5,077 (17) 5,060
Total Connectivity & Platforms - 28,097 1,773 29,871 - 29,403 1,768 31,171
NBCUniversal / Content & Experiences
Media 4,569 564 5,133 3,212 386 3,598
Studios 884 (5) 879 942 19 961
Theme Parks 1,267 1,267 2,683 2,683
Headquarters & Other (840) (840) (881) (881)
Eliminations (205) (205) (2) (2)
Total NBCUniversal / Content & Experiences 5,675 - 559 6,234 5,955 - 405 6,360
Sky 2,359 (2,359) - 2,526 (2,526) -
Corporate & Other (1,358) 27 (1,331) (1,361) 352 (1,008)
Eliminations (65) - (65) (64) - (64)
Total Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 34,708 $ - $ - $ 34,708 $ 36,459 $ - $ - $ 36,459
1Adjusted EBITDA is the measure of profit and loss for our segments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional information, including a reconciliation from net income attributable to Comcast Corporation to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.


1

Recast Segment Operating Results
The following tables present our segment operating results for 2021 and 2022 under the new segment structure:
2021 2022
($ in millions; unaudited) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY
Revenue
Domestic Broadband $ 5,600 $ 5,717 $ 5,801 $ 5,861 $ 22,979 $ 6,050 $ 6,107 $ 6,135 $ 6,177 $ 24,469
Domestic Wireless 513 556 603 709 2,380 677 722 789 883 3,071
International Connectivity 762 794 840 896 3,293 840 791 842 953 3,426
Residential Connectivity 6,875 7,067 7,245 7,466 28,652 7,568 7,620 7,766 8,013 30,966
Video 8,191 8,232 8,080 7,936 32,440 8,002 7,793 7,428 7,273 30,496
Advertising 1,001 1,128 1,097 1,282 4,507 1,073 1,112 1,079 1,283 4,546
Other 1,785 1,805 1,759 1,747 7,095 1,698 1,607 1,561 1,512 6,378
Residential Connectivity & Platforms 17,851 18,232 18,180 18,431 72,694 18,340 18,131 17,833 18,081 72,386
Business Services Connectivity 1,946 1,983 2,008 2,119 8,056 2,172 2,203 2,215 2,230 8,819
Total Connectivity & Platforms 19,797 20,215 20,188 20,550 80,750 20,512 20,335 20,048 20,311 81,205
Change 3.6 % 0.6 % (0.7) % (1.2) % 0.6 %
Constant Currency Change1
4.4 % 2.9 % 2.3 % 1.4 % 2.7 %
Domestic Advertising 2,072 2,161 3,230 2,714 10,177 3,310 2,131 2,089 2,829 10,360
Domestic Distribution 2,403 2,358 2,896 2,423 10,080 2,938 2,558 2,497 2,532 10,525
International Networks 1,268 1,288 1,221 1,282 5,060 995 970 872 893 3,729
Other 458 521 542 569 2,090 515 529 547 514 2,105
Total Media 6,202 6,328 7,889 6,988 27,406 7,758 6,188 6,005 6,768 26,719
Content Licensing 2,204 1,962 1,960 2,067 8,193 2,429 2,269 2,267 2,382 9,348
Theatrical 39 198 307 147 691 168 550 673 216 1,607
Other 282 245 273 392 1,193 310 298 356 339 1,302
Total Studios 2,525 2,406 2,540 2,606 10,077 2,907 3,117 3,296 2,938 12,257
Theme Parks 619 1,095 1,449 1,887 5,051 1,560 1,804 2,064 2,114 7,541
Headquarters & Other 16 22 28 22 87 16 8 22 29 75
Eliminations (1,043) (534) (654) (817) (3,048) (901) (664) (909) (968) (3,442)
Total Content & Experiences 8,319 9,316 11,252 10,686 39,574 11,339 10,453 10,477 10,881 43,151
Corporate & Other 723 731 650 740 2,844 713 617 601 731 2,662
Eliminations (1,635) (1,716) (1,793) (1,641) (6,783) (1,554) (1,389) (1,277) (1,370) (5,590)
Total Consolidated Revenue $ 27,205 $ 28,546 $ 30,298 $ 30,336 $ 116,385 $ 31,010 $ 30,016 $ 29,849 $ 30,552 $ 121,427
1Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional information, including a reconciliation of constant currency amounts.

2

2021 2022
($ in millions; unaudited) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY
Costs and Expenses, Excluding Depreciation and Amortization1
Residential Connectivity & Platforms $ 11,674 $ 11,707 $ 11,805 $ 12,320 $ 47,506 $ 11,729 $ 11,399 $ 11,138 $ 12,009 $ 46,275
Business Services Connectivity 792 830 827 925 3,374 938 941 927 953 3,759
Total Connectivity & Platforms 12,466 12,537 12,632 13,245 50,880 12,668 12,339 12,065 12,962 50,033
Change 1.6 % (1.6) % (4.5) % (2.1) % (1.7) %
Constant Currency Change2
2.7 % 1.5 % (0.4) % 1.6 % 1.4 %
Supplemental Connectivity & Platforms Detail
Programming 5,199 5,176 5,069 5,098 20,542 4,884 4,679 4,464 4,473 18,500
Marketing & Promotion 1,213 1,274 1,309 1,384 5,180 1,332 1,296 1,246 1,227 5,101
Direct Product Costs 1,122 1,152 1,200 1,427 4,901 1,339 1,329 1,377 1,553 5,598
Technical & Support 1,855 1,873 1,951 2,003 7,682 1,949 1,916 1,911 1,945 7,721
Customer Service 776 759 748 735 3,018 736 720 712 702 2,870
Other 2,301 2,303 2,354 2,598 9,557 2,429 2,399 2,354 3,062 10,244
Total Connectivity & Platforms 12,466 12,537 12,632 13,245 50,880 12,668 12,339 12,065 12,962 50,033
Programming & Production 3,742 3,838 5,220 4,599 17,398 5,221 3,405 3,919 5,104 17,650
Marketing & Promotion 222 238 382 422 1,264 426 291 365 439 1,520
Other 819 854 917 1,022 3,611 929 972 1,042 1,008 3,951
Total Media 4,783 4,930 6,518 6,042 22,273 6,577 4,669 5,326 6,550 23,121
Programming & Production 1,746 1,782 1,868 2,047 7,443 2,122 2,392 2,149 2,115 8,778
Marketing & Promotion 124 296 339 320 1,079 327 531 388 452 1,699
Other 162 172 148 195 677 213 196 207 203 819
Total Studios 2,032 2,250 2,355 2,562 9,198 2,662 3,120 2,744 2,770 11,296
Theme Parks 680 874 1,015 1,213 3,783 1,109 1,173 1,244 1,332 4,858
Headquarters & Other 225 208 276 219 927 208 145 221 382 956
Eliminations (833) (518) (642) (850) (2,843) (839) (688) (849) (1,064) (3,440)
Total Content & Experiences 6,888 7,743 9,522 9,185 33,340 9,716 8,419 8,686 9,970 36,791
Corporate & Other1
1,082 1,057 881 1,156 4,175 948 784 919 1,019 3,670
Eliminations (1,644) (1,717) (1,695) (1,662) (6,718) (1,472) (1,353) (1,303) (1,398) (5,526)
Total Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses, Excluding Depreciation and Amortization1
$ 18,792 $ 19,620 $ 21,341 $ 21,925 $ 81,677 $ 21,859 $ 20,189 $ 20,367 $ 22,552 $ 84,968
1Costs and expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, presented in these trending schedules do not include certain amounts that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, such as impairments of goodwill and long-lived assets and other operating gains and losses. Corporate & Other also excludes $12 million, $36 million, $30 million, $9 million, $33 million, $(9) million, $(9) million and $(2) million of Sky transaction-related costs and costs related to our investment portfolio in first quarter 2021, second quarter 2021, third quarter 2021, fourth quarter 2021, first quarter 2022, second quarter 2022, third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter 2022, respectively, as these amounts are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments relating to Sky totaling $8.6 billion were recorded in the third quarter of 2022 and are not included in these trending schedules.
2Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional information, including a reconciliation of constant currency amounts.

3

2021 2022
($ in millions; unaudited) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY
Adjusted EBITDA1
Residential Connectivity & Platforms $ 6,177 $ 6,525 $ 6,375 $ 6,111 $ 25,188 $ 6,611 $ 6,733 $ 6,695 $ 6,073 $ 26,111
Business Services Connectivity 1,154 1,153 1,181 1,195 4,682 1,233 1,263 1,288 1,276 5,060
Total Connectivity & Platforms 7,331 7,678 7,556 7,306 29,871 7,844 7,995 7,983 7,349 31,171
Change 7.0 % 4.1 % 5.6 % 0.6 % 4.4 %
Constant Currency Change2
7.2 % 5.0 % 6.6 % 1.0 % 5.0 %
Media 1,418 1,398 1,371 946 5,133 1,181 1,520 679 218 3,598
Studios 492 156 186 45 879 245 (3) 551 168 961
Theme Parks (61) 221 434 674 1,267 451 632 819 782 2,683
Headquarters & Other (209) (186) (248) (197) (840) (191) (137) (199) (353) (881)
Eliminations (210) (15) (12) 33 (205) (62) 23 (59) 97 (2)
Total Content & Experiences 1,431 1,573 1,730 1,501 6,234 1,623 2,034 1,791 911 6,360
Corporate & Other (358) (326) (231) (416) (1,331) (235) (167) (318) (288) (1,008)
Eliminations 10 2 (98) 21 (65) (82) (36) 26 28 (64)
Total Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1
$ 8,413 $ 8,927 $ 8,957 $ 8,411 $ 34,708 $ 9,150 $ 9,827 $ 9,482 $ 8,000 $ 36,459
1Adjusted EBITDA is the measure of profit and loss for our segments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional information, including a reconciliation from net income attributable to Comcast Corporation to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.
2Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional information, including a reconciliation of constant currency amounts.


4


Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of certain of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, and by our investment activities, including the results of entities that we do not consolidate, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management and Board of Directors use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments and to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. It is also a significant performance measure in our annual incentive compensation programs. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation before net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax expense, investment and other income (loss), net, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating gains and losses (such as impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets), if any. From time to time we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance.

A reconciliation from net income attributable to Comcast Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA is presented below:
2021 2022
($ in millions; unaudited) 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY
Net income attributable to Comcast Corporation $ 3,329 $ 3,738 $ 4,035 $ 3,057 $ 14,159 $ 3,549 $ 3,396 $ (4,598) $ 3,024 $ 5,370
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (37) (108) (104) (77) (325) (73) (155) (68) (150) (445)
Income tax expense 1,119 2,000 1,235 905 5,259 1,288 1,261 1,014 797 4,359
Investment and other (income) loss, net (391) (1,216) (766) (183) (2,557) (188) 897 266 (114) 861
Interest expense 1,018 1,093 1,050 1,120 4,281 993 968 960 974 3,896
Depreciation 2,117 2,113 2,177 2,220 8,628 2,213 2,162 2,150 2,199 8,724
Amortization 1,245 1,270 1,301 1,361 5,176 1,335 1,306 1,183 1,273 5,097
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairments - - - - - - - 8,583 - 8,583
Adjustments 12 36 30 9 87 33 (9) (9) (2) 13
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,413 $ 8,927 $ 8,957 $ 8,411 $ 34,708 $ 9,150 $ 9,827 $ 9,482 $ 8,000 $ 36,459

Constant Currency

Constant currency and constant currency growth rates are non-GAAP financial measures that present our results of operations excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Certain of our businesses, including Connectivity & Platforms, have operations outside the United States that are conducted in local currencies. As a result, the comparability of the financial results reported in U.S. dollars is affected by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In our Connectivity & Platforms segments, we use constant currency and constant currency growth rates to evaluate the underlying performance of the businesses, and we believe they are helpful for investors because such measures present operating results on a comparable basis year over year to evaluate their underlying performance.


5


Constant currency and constant currency growth rates are calculated by comparing the results for each comparable prior year period adjusted to reflect the average exchange rates from each current year period presented, rather than the actual exchange rates that were in effect during the respective periods.

Reconciliations of total Connectivity & Platforms constant currency amounts used in determining constant currency changes are presented below:

($ in millions; unaudited) 2021
Revenue 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY
As reported $ 19,797 $ 20,215 $ 20,188 $ 20,550 $ 80,750
Effects of foreign currency (143) (444) (594) (520) (1,702)
Constant currency amounts $ 19,654 $ 19,770 $ 19,594 $ 20,030 $ 79,049
($ in millions; unaudited) 2021
Costs and expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY
As reported $ 12,466 $ 12,537 $ 12,632 $ 13,245 $ 50,880
Effects of foreign currency (130) (383) (523) (490) (1,527)
Constant currency amounts $ 12,335 $ 12,154 $ 12,109 $ 12,754 $ 49,353
($ in millions; unaudited) 2021
Adjusted EBITDA 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY
As reported $ 7,331 $ 7,678 $ 7,556 $ 7,306 $ 29,871
Effects of foreign currency (13) (62) (71) (30) (175)
Constant currency amounts $ 7,318 $ 7,616 $ 7,485 $ 7,276 $ 29,696


6

Attachments

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
