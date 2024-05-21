MAY 21, 2024 / 1:30PM, CMCSA.OQ - Comcast Corp at JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

David N. Watson - Comcast Corporation - President & CEO of Comcast Cable

Well, the how starts with what I mentioned a little bit earlier, and that's the -- how we segment the marketplace. Our beginning point, the reason why that we have 1/3 of our customers, 1 gig; 70%, 500 megabits and above, our starting point are the best customers, the ones that want the best experience. And so that is the beginning point of segmentation. However, we're competitive in every segment, and we want to provide unique packaging.

So the beginning point, I think, for the right balancing approach, that includes an aggressive approach towards share, is that segmentation approach. I think the key for today and for tomorrow is investing in the network for the long haul. And so what we just talked about is so essential for us in that we can -- we certainly anticipate, over time, the competitive cycles will shift and change. And again, we've had -- this whole cycle has been defined by lower churn. When churn has been pretty good, it's been on the connect side.

So be in position with segmentation, investing in the network, anticipating there's going to be more applications, more streaming, more consumption than ever, and we'll be in position. At the same time, we're going to continue to innovate and innovate around broadband. So you have mobile, which can be a great companion. It is a great companion. It's impacting churn in a good way, the more we put mobile in with broadband. And so that's a key one.

But we're also introducing innovation all the time around just a brand new, the lower end of the market, a suite of products of the NOW brand. Just introduced a new thing, I'm pretty sure we'll talk about, StreamSaver, which is a companion to broadband. The reason we did it was broadband. So there are a lot of things that we're doing to manage this balancing act, but we're focused on the relationship side, too.

And I think we're in a unique moment. It's very competitive. A cycle shift, we'll see, but I like this, the balance that we have and our ability to grow the right way to look at it. Yes, we're focused on client relationships, customer relationships, but it's that total growth of revenue that we're focused on when you add everything up. And the investment in the network, I think, speaks for itself and -- but we'll continue to compete fiercely in every segment but do it in a way that's not chasing customers as we do it.

Sebastiano Carmine Petti - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

Okay. You did allude to it, but last week, Brian previewed your upcoming StreamSaver product, which is a DTC bundle that includes Peacock, Netflix, and Apple TV. Is there anything you can tell us, the price perhaps, the strategy behind it and how you see it benefiting Comcast's broadband business over time?

David N. Watson - Comcast Corporation - President & CEO of Comcast Cable

Sure. So it's an exciting announcement. We're pleased to roll out this innovation. We've had this wonderful platform, this operating system that we've been able to scale between Sky, between the U.S. You have a singular platform that goes way back to X1 that gives us opportunities to consider innovation like StreamSaver.

So there are two ways that customers can get StreamSaver. And again, it's an exciting announcement in that there are 3 premium streaming services that are combined in a compelling package. And of course, there's Peacock. There's the Netflix service, the ad tier component and Apple TV. First way you get it, if you're an existing customer, could be broadband, Xfinity TV, mobile, any form of packages of existing customers. You can get it for $15. And so that's a bolt-on on top of any package that we have. So it's great savings, 30-plus percent savings for customers.

And as important as it is, I think, a compelling price point and aggregation of streaming services that are premier, that we have. But it's the experience being able to combine these streaming services in a really elegant way that makes it super useful to find what you want, when you want through voice and all that.

The second way that you can get it is combining NOW TV. NOW TV is a product that we've had that has 40 fast channels, Peacock, and now we're adding Netflix and Apple, and that will be available for $30. So you have 2 main vehicles to get it, a simple, easy, bolt-on $15 on any -- on top of

