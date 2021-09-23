Comcast : Transcript 147.9 KB

SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 / 12:00PM, CMCSA.OQ - Comcast Corp at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference (Virtual)

So with that scale and team, we are now trying to develop once and deploy everywhere. So there's an announcement out today talking a little bit about that, and we'll get to that. And I think the company is doing extremely well, residential broadband, business services, mobile, the studios, parks, the U.K., Peacock, all of which have that wind -- tailwind that you talked about.

We have 60 million customers, relationships that connect to the best device in the home, and we can stream better and aggregate better than anyone else. So our entertainment and connectivity platforms give this large scale. We go to the best screen in the house to promote the next product and the next opportunity and new business models.

Your analyst you know well, Brett, says we'll do over $34 billion of EBITDA this year. If that happens, that would be our best in history. So yes, I really feel great about the company, the momentum, and I think we're set up for the future.

John E. Waldron - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC - President & COO

That's great. So let's go through some of the businesses in some more detail. You mentioned broadband. Your broadband business has seen very strong growth, and you've outlined plans to accelerate the next phase of investment in your network. We are seeing your competitors step up their investments in fiber and 5G. So maybe you can talk about what Comcast is doing to maintain your current leadership position in broadband.

Brian L. Roberts - Comcast Corporation - Chairman & CEO

So we've been at this business for about 20 years. We've added basically at least 1 million customers a year in broadband, net, for all of each of those 20 years. And we now have about 33 million customers. So it's a fantastic and a well-sized business.

We have 31 million broadband -- I'm sorry, 33 million customers. So we're really a broadband company. That's the shift that happened over that 20 years. And we want to deepen the relationship.

So we've seen competition, we've had it throughout that 20-year period. Whether it's one form or one -- newer technologies, we're tuned up to deal with that. And I think our strategy is to take these 31 million relationships and deepen them, so whether that's WiFi connectivity, we have the best WiFi in home; whether we aggregate now your streaming video with voice navigation for free, where we give you mobile with Xfinity Mobile that saves you money, only to our broadband customers, by the way.

So we're building a company we believe is sustainable and growing residential and of course, in business services that is second-to-none products. So we need a road map because we can't control what competitors may do. And we're not getting any surprises in our mind from that competition. And what we want to do is continue to invest in the network. That's what's built the company. So we have a path, an economically and capital-efficient path to get to something we call DOCSIS 4.0, and it's going to exceed consumer demand.

And let me step back for 1 second on that question because I think it's so critical. If I think back 10 years or even 20 years and you break it into 10-year chunks, the Internet and what you did with your broadband 10 years ago is virtually unrecognizable today, what we're doing right now with streaming video or streaming television, business, e-commerce, education. And so 10 years from today, I believe broadband will be just as unrecognizable.

And if you had to place a bet, you'd probably say it will happen faster, not slower, than the pace of change the last 10 -- the 10 years before that. And so I think that positions our company as a leader in broadband in an enviable place. It plays to our strengths and I hope will help lead the way as we invest in our network and help develop these newer applications that are yet uninvented.

John E. Waldron - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC - President & COO

Can I ask you, Brian, maybe to just go a little deeper and give us some examples of some of the things you've done to differentiate your products on a more granular level?

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us