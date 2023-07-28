meaningfully contribute both financially and strategically.

Importantly, the net effect of this approach is a path to sustained future revenue growth for the company in total, driving strong earnings and free cash flow growth - for what I expect to be many years to come. Significantly, we have, by far, the strongest balance sheet among our core competitors, which allows us to continue to invest for growth, while returning substantial capital to shareholders through both dividends and buybacks, which will drive excellent free cash flow and earnings per share growth.

Now let me call out a few highlights from the quarter. For the first time in the company's history, we generated over $10 billion in quarterly EBITDA. And while the diversification of our businesses means there were several significant contributors, I would highlight three that stand out to me in the quarter and reflect the consistency of our investments and the resulting durability of our growth profile.

The first is broadband ARPU growth of 4.5%. Stepping back, I am confident we have a winning hand in convergence. We're the largest broadband provider with a high-quality, ubiquitous network and the most cost-efficient upgrade path to higher speeds. In addition, we can compete effectively in wireless with a capital-light approach and a very strong value proposition for our customers. We also have a long history of consistently surrounding our products with industry-leading features and capabilities, ranging from the coverage and control aspects of our WiFi experience, to content aggregation through our X1 and Flex platforms, which is how we have been able to achieve near record low levels of churn and grow ARPU consistently quarter after quarter.

This second quarter's 4.5% growth was no exception and is a testament to our ability to appropriately balance rate and volume, to effectively segment the market, and surround our broadband product with industry-leading products and capabilities. The broadband market remains highly competitive, but we have and will continue to invest to sustain our position as a market leader.

Second is our parks, which continues to be such a great story for us. Our teams have consistently introduced new and innovative attractions, leveraging both our owned or licensed IP. We opened Super Nintendo World at both Universal Hollywood and Japan, which helped drive the record results in the quarter.

Later this summer, we will be opening a new Minion land in Orlando and we look forward to Donkey Kong in Japan next year, as well as starting the previously announced kids-theme park in Texas and the Halloween Horror experience in Las Vegas. And I couldn't be more excited about the opening of Epic Universe in Orlando in 2025.

Third is the strength of our film studios, and in particular our animation business. Super Mario Brothers crossed over $1.3 billion in worldwide box office to date making it the second highest grossing animated film ever. This is another incredible achievement by Illumination and Chris Meledandri.

We also invest in successful franchises like FAST, highlighted by the successful launch of the latest installment with Fast X during the quarter. Of course, we just released Oppenheimer, which grossed about $180 million this past weekend, to a tremendous acclaim from critics and movie goers alike. Oppenheimer is such a powerful and impactful movie, and we at Comcast, couldn't be more proud to work with Christopher Nolan to bring such an important movie to audiences globally.

We have the very best roster of creative partners, and these innovative filmmakers enable us to invest in a strategic slate, which is one of the keys to our continued box office success, where we remain #2 in box office year-to-date.

All of these results and accomplishments - from broadband differentiation to studio leadership, to our part success - are a function of our focused leadership team, commitment to innovation, strong balance sheet and disciplined approach to capital allocation.

As I look at our company, I am extremely bullish on the durability of growth drivers we've invested in so consistently and in our continued ability to invest and deliver through a variety of businesses and economic cycles.

This was also my first quarter with direct responsibility for NBCUniversal. As I observed in a note announcing some organizational changes a few weeks ago, NBCU is a very special place with tremendous opportunities ahead. I could not be more impressed with the

