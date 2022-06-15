Comcast : Transcript 207.8 KB

JUNE 14, 2022 / 4:00PM, CMCSA.OQ - Comcast Corp at Credit Suisse Communications Conference (Virtual)

Jeffrey S. Shell Comcast Corporation - CEO of NBCUniversal

Douglas David Mitchelson Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD

Douglas David Mitchelson - Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD

So good morning. I'm Doug Mitchelson, Credit Suisse's media and cable satellite and wireless analyst. Pleased to have with us today Jeff Shell, NBCU Chairman and CEO for our lunch keynote presentation. So this will be a fireside chat format. My questions are likely to run the full time, but feel free to e-mail me questions if by chance we do have some remaining time.

So Jeff, thanks so much for coming today. And just about 1 year ago to the day, you talked with a lot of optimism about the future of NBC Universal at our last conference, certainly been an eventful year since. I just wanted to start with the state of the union. Would you walk us through any learnings from the past year and particularly anything that surprised you? And how NBCU's strategy and growth outlook has evolved?

Jeffrey S. Shell - Comcast Corporation - CEO of NBCUniversal

Sure. And thanks, Doug, for having me, and thanks, everybody, for being here. So I'll just go 30,000 feet on this, and then you can obviously, Doug, drill as I know you will into any specific area.

But just kind of talking about the company, the way I think about it and we think about it. So we really think about it in 3 broad buckets. The first one is theme parks. We don't usually start with that, but let me just start with that really quickly. Our theme park business during the pandemic, obviously, we shut completely down and then came back. We chose to keep investing during this whole process, both in new attractions and in a big new park in Orlando. And the business has come roaring back.

So starting with that business is kind of appropriate because it's virtually in all of our parks, we're above where we were in 2019 despite not a lot of international travelers still, we're historic bookings in Florida hotels and our theme park attendance. Japan is all the way back now after kind of a slow start to the year with COVID. Hollywood is more than all the way back.

So we're kind of sailing into the summer on the theme park business really, really strongly. And we're hoping to kind of reopen our Beijing park kind of momentarily once we get through all the testing and everything here in the next couple of weeks. So that business is cranking, and we can talk a little bit more about that if you want, going forward.

The second business is just broadly speaking, content creation, big broad category, but that business is also cranking. Our film business, I don't think our film company has ever been as strong as it's been right now. I started there, as you know, when I came back from London in 2013. I think creatively, we're as strong as we've ever been. We're the only studio, I believe, who's making more movies in this year than we were last year. Everybody else is making less.

I think the whole level of the industry has increased as far as profit potential with some of the streaming deals and the change in windows, which we can talk about. And I think our creative situation is sailing into that strength perfectly, and we kind of saw this, this past weekend with Jurassic World just opening up to dominate business across the world, including China, which in one weekend, we are now the top movie of the year in China after only 4 days of release. So hopefully, the China market is coming back.

But across the rest of our content business, TV, our model of not just having a platform that allows us to maximize the creative value of every show, putting it where we think it will be most successful, but also selling to third parties is really doing well. Our news division, we really have no

