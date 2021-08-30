Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comcast Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comcast : Universal Studios Beijing to open on Sept. 20 - state tv

08/30/2021 | 04:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese national flag flutters next to a flag of Universal Beijing Resort, ahead of the resort's opening in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Universal Studios' Beijing resort will officially open on Sept. 20, China's state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday, citing the theme park.

The park, a joint venture between Comcast Corp's Universal Parks & Resorts and state-owned Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, will begin trial operations on Sept. 1, CCTV said.

Universal Studios announced the development of the resort - the world's fifth Universal Studios-branded theme park - in 2014, saying at the time it would cost $3.3 billion.

Its opening date has been postponed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, local media said.

In addition to rides, shows and attractions, hotels, and a retail, dining and entertainment complex, it will include experiences designed to reflect China's cultural heritage, Universal said on its website.

Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment is owned by five Beijing state-owned companies, including Beijing Tourism Group, one of the country's biggest tourism firms, according to the park's website.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about COMCAST CORPORATION
04:09aCOMCAST : Universal Studios Beijing to open on Sept. 20 - state tv
RE
08/26COMCAST : to Participate in BofA Securities Investor Conference
BU
08/25COMCAST : Internet Essentials Program Teams Up with Texas Education Agency to Co..
EQ
08/25PRESS RELEASE : Comcast's Internet Essentials Program Teams Up with Texas Educat..
DJ
08/25Comcast Business Agrees to Acquire Masergy
DJ
08/25COMCAST : Unit Agrees to Buy Networking Services Firm Masergy for Undisclosed Su..
MT
08/25COMCAST BUSINESS : to Acquire Masergy, a Pioneer in Software-Defined Networking ..
BU
08/25PRESS RELEASE : Digital Equity Initiatives in Independence/Blue Springs
DJ
08/25COMCAST : Streaming Services Comprised 45% of Non-Linear Ad Views in 1H 2021, Ne..
BU
08/25COMCAST : Digital Equity Initiatives in Independence/Blue Springs
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMCAST CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 13 311 M - -
Net Debt 2021 88 853 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 273 B 273 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 59,40 $
Average target price 66,55 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz Executive Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION13.36%272 630
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-0.57%327 337
VIACOMCBS INC.9.74%26 624
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP13.28%16 427
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.00%11 421
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.57.54%7 119