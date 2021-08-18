Log in
News
CMCSA
US20030N1019
COMCAST CORPORATION
(CMCSA)
Real-time Estimate -
08/18 02:29:28 pm
58.4700
USD
-1.68%
08:16a
STREET COLOR
: Comcast and ViacomCBS Announce New Streaming Service 'SkyShowtime' Available in Select European Markets
MT
08:11a
COMCAST
: ViacomCBS to launch joint streaming service in Europe
RE
08:09a
VIACOMCBS
: Comcast, ViacomCBS to launch joint streaming service in Europe
RE
Comcast : ViacomCBS to launch joint streaming service in Europe
08/18/2021 | 08:11am EDT
08/18/2021 | 08:11am EDT
(Reuters) - Comcast Corp and ViacomCBS will launch a joint streaming service "SkyShowtime" in over 20 European markets starting 2022, the media companies said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)
© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION
0.37%
59.47
13.49%
VIACOMCBS INC.
1.32%
39.03
4.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
115 B
-
-
Net income 2021
13 311 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
88 853 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
20,9x
Yield 2021
1,67%
Capitalization
273 B
273 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
3,14x
EV / Sales 2022
2,90x
Nbr of Employees
168 000
Free-Float
83,2%
More Financials
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
36
Last Close Price
59,47 $
Average target price
66,96 $
Spread / Average Target
12,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian L. Roberts
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh
Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw
Vice President-Engineering
Candy Lawson
Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen Dougherty Buchholz
Executive Vice President-Administration
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION
13.49%
272 952
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
-2.95%
319 505
VIACOMCBS INC.
4.75%
25 399
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP
9.93%
15 904
FORMULA ONE GROUP
11.22%
10 851
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.
54.95%
7 101
More Results
