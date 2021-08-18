Log in
    CMCSA   US20030N1019

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
Comcast : ViacomCBS to launch joint streaming service in Europe

08/18/2021 | 08:11am EDT
(Reuters) - Comcast Corp and ViacomCBS will launch a joint streaming service "SkyShowtime" in over 20 European markets starting 2022, the media companies said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2021
